TRAVERSE CITY — More than $10,000 worth of climbing gear was stolen Sunday from a vehicle near the Brown Bridge Quiet Area parking lot.
The victim was traveling from Utah to Traverse City, climbing at various locations along the way and so had the items in his vehicle, said Capt. Chris Clark, of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re trying to look at every possibility there is to try to figure out how to locate those items,” Clark said.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call and leave a message for Deputy Dustin Stickler at 231-995-5000.
