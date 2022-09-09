TRAVERSE CITY — K. Ross Childs, a well-known figure in the Traverse area, died Wednesday. He was 85.
Childs was Grand Traverse County’s administrator from 1976 to 2002, and served on numerous leadership boards, including Northwestern Michigan College, the Traverse City Convention and Visitors Bureau, Traverse City Rotary Club, Grand Traverse Commons, Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Traverse Bay Economic Development Authority, and Leadership Grand Traverse.
His civic life lasted well into his last decade; he ran for Grand Traverse County Commission in 2016, filled an interim post managing the Village of Kingsley in 2017 and held his 19-year post as an NMC trustee through 2020.
When former-TraverseCONNECT CEO Doug Luciani moved to the region 20 years ago, Childs was the first person his predecessor told him to meet.
“When I look at all of the things that have happened in Traverse City since, Ross was really in the middle of it all,” Luciani said.
Childs became “a good and true friend who was always willing to help, always willing to do the right thing, and always willing to admit he was wrong,” he added.
Born in 1937 in Ontario, Canada, Childs won a hockey scholarship to the University of Michigan. He made the 1957 NCAA all-star goalie roster, and received his bachelor’s in industrial engineering. He did post-graduate work in public administration at Michigan and Wayne State University, and was an ardent U of M supporter.
In 1958, he married third-grade teacher Helen Randle from his hometown of Owen Sound, and they had three children, Mary, Scott and Susan.
His post-college career started with a position as an engineering assistant and tax engineer in Washtenaw County, where he became the assistant county administrator 1968-69, and the county administrator from 1970-73. He worked for the Southeastern Michigan Transportation Authority from 1973-1976.
Childs came to northern Michigan in 1976 as the Grand Traverse County coordinator.
His family soon suffered a tragic loss in 1979 when Chris, then-15 years old, was killed in a car crash coming home from hockey practice. Daughter Mary, born with spinal issues, died in 2015. Wife Helen died in 2020. Daughter Susan is a teacher in the region.
Homer Nye, former pastor of Presbyterian Church of Traverse City, knew Childs and his family for 33 years and said, while their hardships ran deep, so did their faith and love of community.
Childs was a youth leader in the church, grew organized youth hockey in the Traverse City area and coached regional and high school teams. Nye called his friend “the Energizer Bunny.”
“He was always there,” Nye said. “Not just for me, but for everybody.”
Beyond the region, Childs was active in the National Association of County Administrators (past president), Michigan Association of County Administrative Officers, the International City and County Management Association, International Personnel Managers Association, and the Michigan Public Risk Insurance Management Association.
He received a number of leadership awards and was named an NMC fellow in 2021.
Childs had a contentious relationship with the Record-Eagle at times during his public career. In 2006, he led a petition drive against the Record-Eagle, appealing to then-parent company Dow Jones to change or remove newsroom leadership, which was unsuccessful. He renewed his subscription in 2015.
Childs had a way of working with people even when they disagreed with him — a rare ability in today’s politicized society, Nye said. “You could count on him.”
Luciani credited Childs’ “fearless leadership” with a number of moves that helped grow the region, but he also wasn’t afraid to admit when he was wrong about some moves in retrospect, he said.
“He was a college and professional goalie at a time when goalies didn’t wear masks,” Luciani said. “He brought the Canadian niceness and hockey feistiness to everything he did.”
Record-Eagle News Editor Allison Batdorff contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.