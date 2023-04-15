NOVI — Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department’s Pat Parker was honored as 2023 Fire Chief of the Year by the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs.
Parker was presented the award, which is the highest honor in the organization, on Wednesday evening during the Presidential Dinner at the MAFC’s Midwest Fire Expo in Novi.
“It’s quite an honor to be the fire chief,” Oakland County’s Southfield Fire Department chief and president of the MAFC Johnny Menisee said. “But it’s another honor to be selected among your peers as the Fire Chief of the Year.”
During the selection process, before committee members vote on who the winner should be, they look for someone who has dedicated their life to fire service, Menisee explained.
Parker is a perfect example of that, he said.
Parker began his service with the Metro Fire Department in 1983, and served for 23 years before he was named fire chief in 2006, according to a statement from the department.
Forty years ago, when Parker first started, Metro Fire Department was comprised of volunteer firefighters. Now, it is a career department of full-time and part-time firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
During his tenure as chief, Parker helped the department create a Hazardous Materials Response Team and a Technical Rescue Team, which utilizes different disciplines of ropes, search and rescue, and confined spaces. Currently, the department said they also are working on a structural collapse rescue response team, too.
According to Metro Fire Department officials, Parker is a founding member of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) for the Traverse City region. This organization was designed to streamline statewide emergency and fire resources from day-to-day emergencies to large disasters.
Given everything that Parker has accomplished, Menisee said it was an easy choice to honor him.
“He was a natural selection for the position,” he said. “It was easy to write the opening [speech] about him, because it was just all the great things that he’s doing.”
Typically, Menisee said that a member from the winner’s department will nominate them for the award. In this case, Parker’s name was recognized by everyone as a result of his 20 years of involvement.
“I don’t think there’s anyone that doesn’t know him in the Michigan chiefs,” he said. “He is just a very nice, strong, warm person that you want to be around.”
In addition to serving as chief of the department, Parker also serves on multiple local boards, including Red Cross of Northern Michigan, Rotary Club of Traverse City, Boy Scouts, Knights of Columbus, EMS Directors Association, Grand Traverse 9-1-1 Board of Directors and Grand Traverse Emergency Planning Team.
“He’s just selfless in his giving of himself,” Menisee said.
