GRAND RAPIDS — Twelve jurors will decide whether Grand Traverse County's state representative committed three federal crimes.
Republican state Rep. Larry Inman's fate hinges on whether the jury finds him guilty or not of the three charges he faces — attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and making a false statement to the FBI.
Federal prosecutors argued a text message Inman sent in June 2018 sought to pressure the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights for campaign donations in exchange for a “no” vote against repealing the state's prevailing wage laws, and that he sent a similar text seeking campaign money from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 498.
Christopher Cooke, Inman's attorney, said Monday in his closing statement the messages do nothing of the sort. He argued the government's entire case rests on those two texts, with no other evidence to support federal prosecutors' contention of an extortion plot.
Inman's defense focused on his addiction to narcotic painkillers and their effect on his judgment and actions. He took the stand again Monday and testified that at one point he was taking 25 pills a day. He also recalled the conversation he had with Cooke about the amount of narcotics he had hoarded before Inman sought treatment.
Inman maintained that he couldn't recall sending the texts to MRCCM Legislative Director Lisa Canada.
U.S. Attorney Christopher O'Connor said Inman recalled the texts during a call with Canada eight days later.
Dr. Dan Lathrop, a Republican former Grand Traverse County commissioner and a podiatrist who treated Inman for issues related to the lawmaker's deformed foot, testified Monday. So too did Dr. Russell Van Houzen, Inman's primary physician who eventually took over treatment of the same.
O'Connor argued that Inman may have been affected by his pain medications, but the worst effects didn't come until months after he sent the texts and voted on the legislation — neither doctor testified they noticed any confusion or other issues, nor did Inman report to them problems of the sort, including during an August appointment with Van Houzen.
