BEULAH — Jury selection is scheduled to begin next week in the murder trial of a man accused of killing three members of his family during a 2020 shooting inside his Frankfort area home.
Robert Michael Freebold, 60, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 20, 2020, deaths of his son, Robert James Freebold, Jr., 27; his ex-wife, Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63; and her son, Malachi Andrew Maloney, 20.
In February, a circuit court judge ruled Freebold is competent to stand trial, after state psychiatric evaluators submitted results to the court of their in-person examination of the defendant.
The evaluation was triggered when Freebold’s attorney, Anthony Cicchelli, filed a motion notifying the court he planned to assert an insanity defense, Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson previously said.
Cicchelli did not return a request for comment and previously has said he does not speak with reporters.
On Tuesday, court records show 19th Circuit Court Judge David A. Thompson was scheduled to preside over a final status conference; also listed on the court schedule, however, were more than a dozen new filings in the case made by the defense.
These ranged from an objection to the competency exam report ruling and a subpoena for the medical history of a defense witness to an objection to the proposed jury questionnaire.
Benzie County Circuit Court staff said all these filings were made by Freebold, not by Cicchelli.
The case dates from Nov. 20, 2020, when law enforcement officers and medical personnel arrived at the Freebold residence in response to a brief 911 call dispatchers said was made from a Grand Street home about 6 p.m., but was disconnected shortly after someone uttered a nearly unintelligible cry for help.
Responding officers from Frankfort and the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office found a chaotic and bloody crime scene, as described by witnesses who recounted their observations during a previous court hearing.
Two gun safes, two handguns, 14 spent shell casings, bullet fragments, pieces of lead and a bear-claw slipper with blood on the sole from more than one victim were recovered from the crime scene, court records show.
Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson then filed open murder charges against Freebold, after autopsies showed the victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds, some at close range, which a Benzie County Medical Examiner and a pathologist with Western Michigan University labeled homicides.
Benzie County District Court Judge John Mead previously ruled Swanson presented enough evidence during a lengthy preliminary examination to bind the case over to circuit court.
Swanson then amended the charges from open murder to first-degree, court records show, and Freebold was scheduled to stand trial Jan. 17.
Open murder is a charge prosecutors can use when the investigation is ongoing and they anticipate more evidence will be collected and analyzed. To prove a first-degree murder charge, a prosecutor must show there was intent.
Several scheduling delays, in part because Freebold switched defense attorneys, changed that date, although staff with the court and the prosecutor’s office said Thursday they expect jury selection to begin Tuesday morning as scheduled.
