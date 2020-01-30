SUTTONS BAY — A jury found Bailey Rosinski guilty Thursday on four of five charges related to a Jan. 2019 stabbing attack on her grandparents and uncles.
On the most serious charge, assault with intent to commit murder, the jury told 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power they could not reach a verdict.
Leelanau County Prosecutor Joseph Hubbell said he will not re-try Rosinski on the undecided charge.
"There's two life offenses she's been given and I won't put the family through that," he said.
Armed robbery, and assault with intent to rob while armed are each eligible for life with parole sentences.
Rosinski, 26, was also convicted of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, 10- and 4-year offenses respectively.
"I try cases," Rosinski's attorney Craig Elhart said, in reaction to the verdict.
The convictions stem from a Jan. 10, 2019, attack on her grandparents Frank and Helen Rosinski, and her uncles Brian and Richard Rosinski, inside their Kasson Street home in Cedar.
Bailey Rosinski arrived at the home with her boyfriend, Justin Bembeneck, 35, marched Helen Rosinski down a hallway and into a bedroom where she was shoved to the floor and forced to open a safe. Savings bonds, bags of collectible coins Frank Rosinski had planned to give to his children and a checkbook were looted, among other valuables.
Frank and Richard Rosinski were stabbed with a butcher knife and beaten with a flashlight, as previously reported, and Brian was also beaten.
The couple then fled the home and were arrested Jan. 11 near Copemish.
Bembeneck was convicted on multiple charges in November and sentenced by Power to 30 to 60 years for convictions related to the incident.
Rosinski took the stand Wednesday, testifying she suffers from bipolar disorder, was not taking her medication and was in fear for her life from Bembeneck. She said the stabbing of her grandfather was an accident and the stabbing of her uncle was out of fear.
Elhart argued a duress defense, and letters Bembeneck wrote to Rosinski — then hid in library books inside the Leelanau County Jail — included lengthy depictions of physical and sexual violence.
In his closing argument Thursday, his first in a trial that carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole, Assistant Prosecutor Tristan Chamberlain emphasized recordings of phone calls Rosinski made from jail.
"I tried to take them all out, you feel me?" Rosinski was taped saying to a friend, and, "You know better than most that I'm not afraid of anyone."
Judge Power thanked the jury for their attention to detail — they'd sent the judge several questions about intent and lesser charges during their five hours of deliberation.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24.
