GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Traverse County's state representative is not guilty of making a false statement to the FBI.
A U.S. District Court jury acquitted Republican Rep. Larry Inman of the charge but couldn't reach a decision on charges of attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe.
Judge Robert Jonker asked them to take some more time Tuesday to determine if they were truly hung on the first two counts, but after 12 hours of deliberations they reported it was highly improbable they'd reach a unanimous decision.
Federal prosecutors accused Inman of lying to an FBI agent in an August 2018 interview when Inman repeatedly denied texting Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Legislative Director Lisa Canada. He texted her in June of that year about an upcoming vote on a repeal of Michigan's prevailing wages laws and a previously mentioned $30,000 donation to his campaign.
U.S. attorney Christopher O'Connor argued the texts clearly showed Inman trying to pressure the MRCCM into contributing to his campaign in exchange for a "no" vote on repealing the state's prevailing wages laws. Inman sent a similar text message to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 498 on the same day in June 2018.
Christopher Cooke, Inman's attorney, argued the text does nothing of the sort. He said Inman didn't recall sending the text when asked in August because they were a non-event, and not knowledge he would store away for two months.
Inman's defense focused on his worsening addiction to prescription narcotics he took for both pain from his deformed foot and a 2016 appendectomy, during which a surgeon nicked his bowel. He repeatedly claimed that he didn't remember sending the text messages, testifying at one point that the "ranting and raving" message to MRCCM "doesn't even sound like me."
Jonker declared a mistrial on the two counts, noting the federal indictment on them remains. O'Connor asked Jonker to set another trial date on the two and declined to comment afterward.
Inman afterward repeated that he's innocent, told the truth throughout and hopes to get back to work representing Grand Traverse County — he said he wasn't sure if he'd be back Wednesday.
