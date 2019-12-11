GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Traverse County’s state representative is not guilty of making a false statement to the FBI.
A U.S. District Court jury acquitted Republican Rep. Larry Inman of the charge but couldn’t reach a decision on charges of attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe.
Judge Robert Jonker asked them to take some more time Tuesday to determine if they were truly hung on the first two counts, but after 12 hours of deliberations they reported it was highly improbable they’d reach a unanimous decision.
Federal prosecutors accused Inman of lying to an FBI agent in an August 2018 interview when Inman repeatedly denied texting Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Legislative Director Lisa Canada. He texted her in June of that year about an upcoming vote on a repeal of Michigan’s prevailing wages laws and a previously mentioned $30,000 donation to his campaign.
U.S. attorney Christopher O’Connor argued the texts clearly showed Inman trying to pressure the MRCCM into contributing to his campaign in exchange for a “no” vote on repealing the state’s prevailing wages laws. Inman sent a similar text message to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 498 on the same day in June 2018.
Christopher Cooke, Inman’s attorney, argued the text does nothing of the sort. He said Inman didn’t recall sending the text when asked in August because they were a non-event, and not knowledge he would store away for two months.
Inman’s defense focused on his worsening addiction to prescription narcotics, for which he later sought treatment. He took the pills both for pain from his deformed foot and various surgeries, including a botched appendectomy in 2016.
He repeatedly claimed that he didn’t remember sending the text messages, testifying at one point that the “ranting and raving” message to Canada “doesn’t even sound like me.”
Jonker declared a mistrial on the two counts on which the jury couldn’t decide, noting the federal indictment on them remains. O’Connor asked Jonker to set another trial date on the two and declined to comment afterward.
Inman afterward said he hopes to get back to work representing Grand Traverse County — he said he wasn’t sure if he’d be back to the capital Wednesday. He’ll ask state House of Representatives Speaker Lee Chatfield to get back into his office and give him his committee assignments back.
“I’m an innocent man, I told the truth and I want to go back to represent the residents of Grand Traverse County because that is what I was elected to do,” Inman said.
House leadership stripped Inman of those assignments and barred him from the Republican caucus and his office after he was indicted.
Cooke said it remains to be seen if the government will retry Inman and called on prosecutors not to put Inman through “any more pain.”
“It’s been a nightmare for him for quite some time,” he said.
Also undecided is the fate of a petition to recall Inman signed by more than 14,000 county voters. The state Bureau of Elections invalidated those signatures because of two typos in petition language, a decision the recall campaign is challenging in the state Court of Appeals, as previously reported. The court could decide on Monday.
Cooke reiterated his stance that the recall effort violated Inman’s right to a presumption of innocence and Inman said he thanked those who didn’t sign it.
“I don’t want to debate the petition but I think it’s time to move on with my life and serve my last term, one year, and then try to find something else in my life that I would enjoy to do,” Inman said.
