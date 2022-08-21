ELK RAPIDS — A judge’s ruling may help resolve the ongoing quandary of who owns the Island House property, current home of the district library, following a 13th Circuit Court complaint filed months ago by the Village of Elk Rapids against Elk Rapids Township.
“Basically, the order says the township is able to transfer their interest in the township to the village,” attorney Scott Howard, who represents the village, said Thursday. “That doesn’t mean the case is over, but we are hopeful that it can lead to some productive discussions.”
Township Supervisor Dorrance Amos said he and other township trustees would review Judge Kevin Elsenheimer’s order, which Amos said allows the transfer but does not require it.
“We still have concerns about liability based on the deed restrictions and Judge Elsenheimer did not rule on that is my understanding,” Amos said Friday. “Even though it is a public facility, you have to be a member or pay a fee to utilize some portions so that’s our concern.”
The village’s complaint had asked the court to resolve title issues for the historic property, in light of restrictions attached to the deed, the property’s interesting history and the series of surprising discoveries made last year by a contracted surveyor.
In 1948, philanthropist Katherine Dexter McCormick deeded Island House to the Village of Elk Rapids for community use and the library began using the building in 1949, records show.
In 1960, village voters decided to give one-half interest in the property to the township, records show, in exchange for help with maintenance costs.
That agreement lasted less than 10 years, however, before township voters decided on June 19, 1979, to give their share back.
A deed signifying the property re-gift was apparently never recorded, and details of this murky ownership history were dredged up last spring during a survey and title review.
The title review was spearheaded by township trustee Dick Hults, who also is a member of the Elk Rapids District Library board and headed its building committee.
A surveyor hired last year by the township determined the boundaries of the property include not just the library property, but a slice of the Edward C. Grace Memorial Harbor, which officials for years believed was solely owned by the village.
The survey, however, appeared to show the entrance to the harbor, a sliver of the harbor’s parking lot, boat slips 21-27, the copper-roofed brick building housing the restrooms, day room and laundry facilities, plus the matching pavilion and part of the kids’ fishing pond were part of Island House, and owned jointly by the village and the township.
“I’ve worked on a lot of real property cases, but this one is certainly unique,” Howard said at the time.
Village Council members in January voted unanimously to sue the township, after negotiations between officials and staff of the two municipalities failed to generate an agreement.
For its part, township board members voted last year to task Matthew Zimmerman, a Grand Rapids-based attorney with Varnum LLC, with drafting a tenancy-in-common agreement, sent to village officials in October 2021.
This tenancy agreement would have conveyed 50-percent ownership to each municipality, with the village paying for maintenance and repair and retaining all revenue. Village officials declined to sign, however, and instead sought untangling assistance from the court.
Important to note is the deed restriction, referenced by Amos, that McCormick put on her 1948 gift: The property is to be for public use, either as a park, library, place of assembly, village hall or community center, records show.
This could be significant, Amos said, since some amenities at the harbor, such as the restrooms, for example, are for use by boaters who pay for overnight or seasonal dockage in one of the facilities’ numerous slips.
The status of a scheduled mediation Aug. 29 is unknown for now.
Elk Rapids Township has a regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 12, and Amos said he expects discussion of the judge’s order to be on the agenda.
