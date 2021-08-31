KALKASKA — Ryan Ziegler is Kalkaska County’s new prosecutor, although he’s no stranger to the office.
Ziegler has worked there for a little more than four years, and said he sought the job because he believes he was the logical choice to step up and take over.
“I was the one most familiar with it and it’s something I’ve been doing for a long time,” he said. “I’m very familiar with the office practice and protocols so I’m happy to continue the work I’ve been doing, just in a different role.”
Judges George Mertz and Colin Hunter of 46th Circuit Court, plus 87B District Court Judge Lynne Buday, unanimously selected Ziegler for the appointment, according to a release from 46th Circuit Court.
Ziegler’s appointment comes nearly a month after former county Prosecutor Michael Perreault retired on July 31, as previously reported. He cited staffing and salary issues as his reason for stepping down in the middle of his third term. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Eric O’Hearn served in an interim role pending the judges’ decision.
Salary issues are something Ziegler hopes to resolve with the Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners, he said.
He also hopes to continue Perreault’s emphasis on drug and sobriety courts. These deferral programs place people with substance abuse issues who are accused of a crime in intensive probation aimed at getting them sober, Ziegler said.
Kalkaska County has a grant-funded sobriety court in which Ziegler has been involved, he said. But it doesn’t have the funds to expand it to a drug court, and that’s money he hopes the county can some day secure.
“The drug problem in this community is not going to go away, it’s only going to get worse,” he said.
Ziegler clerked for Mertz prior to joining the prosecutor’s office, he said. He earned his juris doctor from Indiana State University in 2014 and has been living in northern Michigan for about seven years and said he’s planning to stay.
First he’ll have to get Kalkaska County voters’ say-so to keep serving as prosecutor. Ziegler said he expects to be on the ballot in November 2022. Winning would let him finish the remaining two years of Perreault’s term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.