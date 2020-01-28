GRAND RAPIDS — There are a handful of issues to untangle before deciding whether or not to try Grand Traverse County's state representative again.
That's according to an order from U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker, who wants U.S. attorneys and an attorney for Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg, to file briefs on those issues.
They include whether a constitutional bar on being tried on the same crime twice — known as double jeopardy — would prevent a retrial. Jonker wrote that jeopardy typically isn't an issue when a jury deadlocks, as they did on counts of soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion.
But the jury also cleared Inman of making false statements to the FBI, possibly precluding some facts in any retrial, Jonker wrote.
That prompted at least one legal scholar to argue that double jeopardy prevents any retrial on a split verdict, Jonker wrote.
It's not a position courts have taken, but he left open the possibility that he has the discretion to bar another trial.
Christopher Cooke, Inman's attorney, agreed the issues in the third charge are intertwined with the first two, so a retrial should be off-limits.
Cooke also said that Jonker seems to be arguing that he has the right to take the jury's indecision as a decision and say "no" to another trial.
"If you go after it again and draw up 12 more people, that could go on endlessly," he said.
Then there's the potentially slippery issue of whether Inman's behavior is protected political fundraising activity, Jonker wrote.
Inman is accused of attempting to sell his vote against repealing prevailing wages, an issue that Jonker noted was a key vote for representatives.
Lobbyists would be watching, scoring legislators by their votes and donating accordingly, and lawmakers knew this.
"Could the government bring charges and ask a jury to assess whether those votes were a quid pro quo, at least if there was any evidence of a prior communication between the legislator and a lobbyist? If these kinds of activities are potentially open to scrutiny, then the reach of the government theory appears potentially overbroad, chilling perfectly legitimate and necessary speech," he wrote.
But if tying scorecards to contributions is above reproach, then the line between campaign fundraising and felonious behavior could potentially be too vague, at least regarding a case involving only talk of contributions and the potential flow of otherwise legitimate contributions, Jonker wrote.
Cooke agreed there are important First Amendment issues at stake. Two texts Inman sent ahead of the vote are at the heart of the case, and Cooke said the texts can be read any number of ways.
"We've argued all along that if you can get convicted of a 20-year federal offense by texting, I think we're all in trouble," he said.
Lastly, Jonker also ordered briefs on the scope and timing of a possible retrial, acknowledging a trial during the state Legislature's summer recess would be most practical.
Jonker set a March 17 deadline to file briefs on these or any other issues. He also ordered Christopher Cooke, Inman's attorney, to disclose any experts he plans to call during a retrial by March 2 — Cooke said he's still weighing whether to do so.
A U.S. District Court jury acquitted Inman of the one charge and deadlocked on the other two in December 2019, as previously reported. He remains stripped of his committee assignments in the House of Representatives.
A message left at the Department of Justice Grand Rapids office wasn't returned Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.