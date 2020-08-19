BEULAH — Chief Judge David Thompson heard appeal arguments in 19th Circuit Court Wednesday, over the constitutionality of Homestead Township's controversial noise ordinance.
Homestead Township officials are appealing 86th District Probate Court Judge John Mead's February ruling, that the ordinance was “unconstitutionally vague.”
Mead's ruling was in response to a court filing by Kirk Jones, owner of St. Ambrose Cellars, disputing a noise violation ticket he received last year.
The $125 ticket came as the result of a wedding ceremony hosted inside a barn on the property of St. Ambrose, Jones said.
"Noise ordinance regulations have been used for decades based on previously established precedent," attorney Chris Patterson, of Fahey, Schultz, Burzych and Rhodes, told the court.
Patterson represented Homestead Township.
"Municipalities have used those constitutionally operative terms and phrases, like found in Hancock, to support the fact that their ordinances, like Homestead's noise ordinance, is constitutional," he added.
Hancock refers to a 1999 appeals court case, Plymouth Township vs. Hancock, which upheld an ordinance prohibiting disturbance of the peace.
An attorney for Jones, Frederik Stieg-Nielsen of Jesse Williams Law and Advocacy Center in Benzonia, argued the addition of the words "injury" and "endangerment" in the Homestead Township ordinance were problematic.
"One of the things that this ordinance does not do is give you any guidepost as to where a person has to be, to be offended, what they have to hear," Steig-Nielsen said. "Its impossible to understand what a reasonable level of injury to a reasonable person with normal sensitivities would be."
Thomas A. Grier of the Traverse City law firm, Running, Wise & Ford, also spoke on behalf of Homestead Township.
Judge Thompson asked Grier several questions regarding the definition of a "reasonable person," a cornerstone of Homestead's noise ordinance, before adjourning the hearing.
Judge Thompson said he expected to make a written ruling, either upholding Judge Mead's decision or overturning it and sending the issue back to the trial court sometime in the future but did not give an exact date.
