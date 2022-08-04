A Michigan judge extended an emergency order Wednesday that prevents county prosecutors from charging abortion providers under a 1931 state law that bans most abortions.
At an afternoon hearing in Pontiac, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham said he is extending his temporary restraining order through at least Aug. 17, the latest turn in multi-pronged battle over abortion access in Michigan.
Cunningham, who first issued the order Monday, said keeping the order in effect maintains the status quo in the state and thus does not pose immediate harm to prosecutors interested in enforcing the long-dormant statute.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moggenberg and Emmet County Prosecutor James Linderman are specifically named as defendants in the restraining order that temporarily prevents prosecution of those who give or obtain abortions, court records show.
This most recent case, brought by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office, comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals’ Aug. 1 decision that stated county prosecutors in all 83 counties in Michigan are not bound by Judge Elizabeth Gleicher’s May 17 preliminary injunction.
Gleicher’s preliminary injunction protected legal access to abortion in the state. But it did not preclude county prosecutors from bringing charges against abortion providers and women who have obtained abortions, as outlined in the Michigan Penal Code Act 328 of 1931.
Under Article Four in Whitmer’s request, she said she had chosen 13 defendants out of 83 county prosecutors, based on those who have made public statements indicating they would consider a case against an abortion provider. Moggenberg and Linderman are among them.
Without the temporary restraining order, these prosecutors pose “a threat of immediate and irreparable injury to the people of the State of Michigan,” the governor’s request states.
Because of this temporary restraining order, officials from Whitmer’s office said doctors and nurses in impacted counties are safe to keep doing their jobs, and women still have access to reproductive healthcare.
Communications Director for Planned Parenthood Michigan Ashlea Phenicie said Planned Parenthood will continue to provide medical and surgical abortion procedures.
In the Aug. 2 primary election, Tudor Dixon, the vocal pro-life candidate for governor, won the GOP spot on the November general election ballot. Dixon’s campaign has been endorsed by the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Candidate Fund, according to its president, Marjorie Dannenfelser.
“Michiganders deserve champions like Tudor who will fight for compassionate protections for unborn children and mothers,” Dannenfelser said.
Planned Parenthood of Michigan said in a statement after Dixon’s win that their office will be working with voters to ensure they understand what’s at stake for women’s reproductive health care this fall.
Linderman and Moggenberg did not respond to requests for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.