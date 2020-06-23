TRAVERSE CITY — Further review — and a promised-to-be expeditious decision — await a lawsuit arguing that northern Michigan’s largest school district intentionally broke transparency laws.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle filed the suit in January against the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education and Board President Sue Kelly, according to court records. The complaint charges both Kelly and the board with purposely obscuring documents, decisions and discourse regarding the abrupt departure of now-former Superintendent Ann Cardon last October.
The suit cites violations of both the Open Meetings Act — in regards to decisions and deliberations outside of public meetings — and the Freedom of Information Act, claiming the district deliberately delayed disclosure and improperly used the law’s exemptions to prevent disclosure of a complaint letter about Cardon.
TCAPS rebutted those claims in a response filed earlier this month.
Debate before 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer Monday focused on the complaint letter as the crux of the suit.
TCAPS’ argument, presented by Attorney Kailen Piper, claims the letter was reviewed as part of a closed meeting, making it part of the session’s official record and protecting it from public disclosure. She cited a 1997 Court of Appeals decision in which a transcript of closed meeting discussion was ruled exempt.
“The document here contains written complaints against Ms. Cardon that were a matter of deliberation,” Piper said. “That’s what the (Court of Appeals) case really focuses on — what was deliberated in that closed session.”
Elsenheimer mulled that case law himself, offering challenges and arguments to each party.
“If anything can be included in (the minutes of) a closed session and thus excluded from public view, doesn’t that create an opportunity for a subterfuge of documents that otherwise might be available and appropriately provided to the public?” he asked Piper.
Elsenheimer also noted a lack of precedent in the cases cited — none specifically cover written documents discussed in closed session.
Record-Eagle Attorney Robin Luce-Herrmann argued Piper’s reasoning wasn’t applicable — the lawsuit seeks the release of the complaint letter, not a record of the board discussion it spurred.
“The taxpayers of Grand Traverse County have a right to understand any complaints, especially about their superintendent. You can’t just take a document into a closed session and say ‘Ah, now you don’t get to know,’” Herrmann said, citing a Michigan Supreme Court ruling to that effect.
Cardon, hired with widespread board enthusiasm in summer 2019, left the district suddenly just months later. The matter began with swirling rumors in early October and ended Oct. 17 with the board’s ratification of a $180,000 mutual separation agreement between Cardon and the district.
Parents were given no reason for the abrupt change in leadership, nor why such little notice came before the agreement’s OK — matters that have spurred public outcry. A group of parents dubbing themselves “TCAPS Transparency” have since organized recall efforts against Kelly and two other board members, and meetings have proven rife with public comment.
Monday’s hearing drew more than a dozen viewers, who tuned into YouTube to hear arguments on the court’s virtual platform.
The discussion ended with a request from Herrmann that the court consider the case’s full context.
“The only decisions that were made in public (were) on Oct. 17,” she said. “I think you will see that this is a fairly extraordinary circumstance where there was an intentional campaign throughout to keep this under the rug and away from the public.”
Elsenheimer declined to rule on the matter Monday — though he noted he’d already drafted an opinion on the case. He instead ordered an in-camera review of the meeting minutes in question and requested TCAPS supply those documents to the court within a week. They’ll remain under seal, and out of public view, during that review.
“I appreciate the argument,” Elsenheimer said. “It’s an interesting set of issues — certainly very important to the public, certainly very important to the TCAPS board, and we will move on it expeditiously.”
Next action in the case awaits formal scheduling, but Elsenheimer noted plans to conduct a hearing and offer an opinion in three or four weeks.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
