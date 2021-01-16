TRAVERSE CITY — Construction on FishPass is on hold after a 13th Circuit Court judge reversed his previous call and placed a preliminary injunction on the project.
Judge Thomas Power made clear in a hearing Friday that tree cuttings probably have nothing to do with the legal question at the heart of city resident Rick Buckhalter's lawsuit challenging the project. But an answer to Power's passing question in a previous hearing about two large willows on the Boardman River's south bank between the Union Street Dam and the Union Street bridge being thrown into doubt left him "shaken."
FishPass is set to replace the Union Street Dam with a new dam, headworks and fish-sorting equipment channel, plus several shoreside amenities. Construction was set to begin Monday, including tree cutting, according to a city release.
Frank Dituri, the city's public services director and Boardman River Restoration Project Implementation Team member, told Power in a previous hearing that the willows wouldn't be cut.
Power said Friday that he felt misled after city resident Tom Mair told him the trees looked like they were marked to be cut, then Power saw for himself.
It made Power question whether he knew everything he needed to know about whether any lasting commitments between the city and project partners could constitute a disposal of parkland, he said. That includes an agreement between the state Department of Natural Resources and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians that goes beyond the initial 10-year experimental phase after FishPass is complete.
"Now I think we have to ask whether this is a benign provision or not," he said. "Millions have been poured into this project or committed to it by others by agreement, and there's apparently no commitment beyond 10 years. Add it all up in the face of this misrepresentation about the trees and that leaves me with some concerns about whether all the information has been provided and all the commitments have been described."
That caused Power to doubt his initial ruling that Buckhalter's lawsuit was unlikely to succeed on the merits.
Buckhalter contends the city didn't follow its own policies on parkland, tree cuttings and more. He also argued FishPass is a drastic enough change of the Union Street Dam Park — he referenced the removal of the dam, the moving of thousands of cubic yards of earth and more during the hearing — that the city charter requires a public vote.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht insisted neither she nor Dituri meant to mislead the court, and that Power had all the information he needed to evaluate whether the project would amount to a disposal of parkland.
Tree cutting is one reason the project is controversial, and fans of the park objected to past statements from Great Lakes Fishery Commission — the project's lead agency — that 63 mature trees would come down as a result.
Marc Gaden, GLFC's communications director, said later the number was a past estimate based on surveys based on designs that weren't final.
Power in the hearing held out the number as proof that people closely involved in the project likely knew which trees would be cut and which would stay.
Every tree along the river's south edge between the dam and bridge was marked with orange X's and blue letters as of Friday — a few appeared to have numbers. Stakes marked a "project boundary" a short ways up the bank and trees uphill from the stakes were unmarked.
The two black willows in question are unmistakable — wide trunks and limbs that tower over the pool downstream of the dam and other trees that surround it.
Dan Zielinski, a GLFC computational scientist and project lead, told Power those marks were from a tree survey a contractor did there and that plans for which trees to cut or save weren't finalized.
Plans along the south shore called for restoring a more natural river's edge and moving the waterline slightly to the north, Zielinski said.
Power responded the willows dated back a long while, before the dam and even white settlement, so cutting them in the name of natural restoration didn't seem to add up.
No FishPass construction, earth moving or tree cutting is to take place until further notice from the court, Power said. That doesn't preclude engineers or others from walking the site, nor does it prevent regular maintenance. He pointed to a 2008 engineers report stating the dam to be in good condition, save a few issues, as reason to believe an injunction wouldn't pose an imminent danger.
Grant Parsons, a project skeptic who watched the hearing, said the injunction gives everyone an opportunity to preserve the trees, plus present all the facts the court needs before the park is "destroyed."
"The wheels just came off of this project, at least for the next few months," he said, noting a May 4 trial was scheduled. (Parsons, an attorney, stressed he's not representing Buckhalter or anyone else involved.)
Messages for Buckhalter weren't returned by Saturday.
Neither Dituri nor Trible-Laucht responded to messages by Saturday.
Gaden said the injunction, while disappointing, won't impact funding for the project — tens of millions in grants, mostly from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, are lined up for the nearly $20 million project.
"I think the next phase of this would be May, if all goes as planned for the hearing, that's my understanding, and we're still well within the sort of availability of funds window there," he said. "That is usually measured in years as opposed to months, so we're not in danger of this project just folding up because of this delay."
