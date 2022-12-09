TRAVERSE CITY — A federal district court judge set aside much of his prior order that several parts of Peninsula Township’s winery ordinance are illegal, unconstitutional or preempted by state law.
Judge Paul Maloney also ruled that Protect the Peninsula, a nonprofit intervening in the case, can make arguments to defend the ordinance on nine issues touched upon in the parts he set aside. He rejected the group’s request to throw out the whole order, instead agreeing it should be able to weigh in where the property owners it represents have an interest in the case.
Maloney stuck to his previous ruling that Peninsula Township’s fruit content requirements and the ordinance’s guest activities definition is unconstitutional. But he also gave the township an opening to make arguments against claims from the plaintiffs — 11 wineries and association Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula — that state law preempts several parts of the ordinance.
The latest twist in the lawsuit that turned 2 years old on Oct. 21 follows two decisions by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, one allowing Protect the Peninsula to intervene in July and another in August vacating an injunction that stopped the township from enforcing much of its winery ordinance.
An intervenor being allowed into a lawsuit many months after it began is not how a lawsuit typically proceeds — said Protect the Peninsula attorney T. J. Andrews.
“I can say we’re all sort of looking at a bit of a gray area in terms of, there are no rules that apply,” she said. “You can’t open the federal rules of civil procedure and say what happens when an intervenor applies on time, but doesn’t get granted until a year and a half later and the case is ongoing.”
Andrews and attorneys for the plaintiffs and township all called the latest ruling a positive development — at least in part.
Joseph Infante, an attorney for Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula, called it a big win. Maloney reiterated the ordinance’s guest activities definition is unconstitutionally vague, and that requirements that certain wineries use at least 85 percent of Peninsula-grown fruit violates the Constitution’s dormant commerce clause.
“It’s an interesting opinion, it’s complicated, it’s got a lot of layers to it, but this is a huge victory for the wineries,” he said.
Much of the challenged ordinance is invalid because it refers to guest activities throughout, Infante said. And the plaintiffs are attacking the issues and ordinance sections which Maloney said Protect the Peninsula could argue from more than one angle — the ordinance’s ban on weddings, for example, could be pre-empted by state law and doesn’t actually apply to some of the plaintiffs, although the township enforced it on them anyway.
While Infante said he expects the wineries will prevail on the issues Protect the Peninsula and the township can argue, Andrews said it’s not that clear-cut.
No doubt there’s plenty of overlap between the various topics the judge reopened, she said. But she thinks it’s likely the judge will have to clarify how they’re argued. It’s also possible the court’s thinking on the vagueness and dormant commerce issues could change by the time the case concludes.
“There’s a lot of wineries, there’s a lot of affected people, there’s a lot of provisions being attacked under a lot of different theories,” she said. “It’s a very complex case, so it’s going to have to be nuanced going forward.”
William Fahey, an attorney for Peninsula Township, said the court striking down anything guest activities-related could impact how the township and Protect the Peninsula argue the remaining issues. There’s no point in debating whether state law pre-empts a part of the ordinance that’s unconstitutionally vague anyway, he said.
Tossing those parts of the ordinance would actually harm the wineries, since any activities the ordinance once permitted would no longer be allowed, Fahey argued.
Infante disputed this, asserting the township permitted the wineries to have tasting rooms and anything that goes along with it, like live music and events. The argument that striking down the ordinance would take away from what they can do made little sense, he said.
“One of the guest activities says you can only have meetings of Grand Traverse County 501©3s,” he said. “Let me ask you a question, if that’s struck down, what does that mean then, no meetings with anybody, or you can have meetings with anybody?”
What the ordinance does and doesn’t allow is one of the lawsuit’s central arguments, as previously reported. The wineries and association also known as Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail sued over restrictive rules that limited activities to a narrow list, limited what kind of merchandise some wineries could sell, hours they could operate and more.
Township officials reacted to the suit, saying they were broadsided by it, as they were in the middle of rewriting township ordinances. That work continues — Infante provided a letter from dozens of farms, farm owners and a few of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs rejecting changes a township advisory committee is considering.
While the latest order raises plenty of questions, it does provide a clear direction forward, both Andrews and Fahey agreed.
“It wasn’t everything the township wanted, that’s for sure,” Fahey said. “However, the judge has given us a way forward in the case to try to get it resolved.”
Next, Protect the Peninsula has a chance to assert it has an interest on three issues where Maloney ruled it has little or none, according to the order. The nonprofit also can conduct discovery and file new motions for summary judgment, both limited to issues where it has an interest. The township can also file a new motion on pre-emption claims.
Once the court has determined which claims Protect the Peninsula can defend against, the nonprofit, township and plaintiffs must propose a new schedule for the case, according to the order.
