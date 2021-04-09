TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Fishery Commission can formally defend the project it’s heading against a Traverse City resident’s lawsuit.
The agency in charge of FishPass, the multi-million dollar dam-and-fish passageway project, is more or less in lockstep with the city’s arguments in the suit so far, agency attorney Scott Howard said. But the possibility that its interests in the project might diverge from those of the city should be enough to let the agency intervene, he argued.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power agreed GLFC can intervene as another defendant. The agency has an interest in the outcome of the project, he said. That’s both in finding a technique to keep invasive species out of the river while letting desired ones pass and in a financial sense, having spent money on plans and arranged for more funding to build it.
The question was whether Traverse City already adequately represented those interests, Power said. City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht has done an “aggressive and effective” job defending against Buckhalter’s claims, and the city and GLFC are working together on the project. But it’s possible those interests could diverge at some point, as the city is hosting the project and not operating it.
“They don’t really have a fish in this to swim, so to speak, when it comes to the results of the technology other than maybe it might be helpful on the Boardman River or maybe not, we don’t know,” he said.
Plus, the city may be willing to agree to certain settlement conditions that GLFC wouldn’t accept, Power said.
Buckhalter argued the agency shouldn’t be allowed to intervene because it doesn’t have anything to add to the case and the agency should’ve known that building a project at Union Street Dam Park could trigger a public vote or face a petition challenge forcing one.
He contends building the massive project, which would include a 400-foot-long channel for fish-sorting devices in one half of the riverbed, amounts to a disposal of city parkland. That would require three-fifths approval from city voters under two separate city charter provisions.
Power initially sided with the city’s contention that the project doesn’t amount to a disposal, but later found it could run afoul of a charter provision dedicating parkland to park uses unless city voters agree otherwise. He granted a preliminary injunction halting any earth moving, construction or tree cutting.
That Jan. 15 ruling came days before construction was set to begin, and it’s still on hold.
A settlement conference also held Wednesday didn’t resolve the suit, Howard said — court rules make the discussion confidential but he said GLFC and the city will continue to discuss the possibility of a settlement.
Buckhalter said the intervention was no surprise, reiterated that GLFC didn’t plan to add anything new to the case and added there’s little to do beyond moving forward.
On April 21, the city will argue Power should throw out the case in large part because none of the land in question — not the dam or river bank east and west of it — is dedicated parkland, filings show. Trible-Laucht pointed to past rulings in the state establishing that land open to the public and used like a park isn’t the same as dedicated parkland.
Even if the land were a dedicated park, the project doesn’t amount to a disposal of parkland or change of use, Trible-Laucht argued in a court brief. The fish ladder already there is a fisheries research site and parks often host research projects.
Power previously ruled the research aspect of FishPass could amount to a change from parkland uses.
Buckhalter, who is representing himself, said he’s still going over the city’s argument but was disturbed by the possible implications for other city parks that may not be dedicated parkland.
“Now they’re suddenly going to say that it’s not parkland, so they apparently found something they think has value,” he said. “I haven’t looked into that part yet but it’s pretty stunning and pretty worrisome.”
A message to Trible-Laucht seeking comment wasn’t returned Wednesday.
