TRAVERSE CITY — Replacing the Union Street Dam with FishPass, a structure aimed at researching new techniques for letting desired fish through while keeping invasive species out, may violate the city charter unless the public gets to vote.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power said Tuesday he doesn’t believe the structure could be considered a parkland use. That question gets to the heart of a lawsuit city resident Rick Buckhalter filed to challenge the project’s approval process.
Power said he thinks it’s likely Buckhalter’s arguments would prevail at a May trial. Buckhalter argued building FishPass would fall foul of a city charter section requiring all city parkland to be dedicated solely to parkland uses unless the public votes otherwise, and Power agreed.
“Now you can argue, and I think it’s true, that managing the fish in the water in a park, including passing fish up- and downstream is a park purpose, but this is a laboratory which is primarily designed and primarily advertised as being for developing and researching fish-sorting and passing technology,” Power said.
By that same token, the project also would violate another, similar city charter section that also requires a three-fifths public vote to dispose of city parkland, Power said.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht previously argued to the contrary — that FishPass would essentially replace an existing ladder with a “fancy, tech-savvy” one. She asserted the project is a fitting parkland use, and doesn’t amount to disposing city parkland because it doesn’t convey any land interest.
Buckhalter’s legal challenge is “very likely” to succeed on the merits, Power said. He kept in place an injunction on building the project, including moving earth or cutting trees, he first ordered on Jan. 15, days before construction was set to begin.
That’s when he called a hearing after learning that two black willows in Union Street Dam Park had been marked, possibly to be cut. That left Power feeling misled after Great Lakes Fishery Commission Project Lead Dan Zielinski and Frank Dituri, the Boardman River Restoration Project Implementation Team leader, indicated in a Dec. 9 hearing that both trees would be spared.
The two massive willows sit on the south riverbank between the dam and Union Street Bridge.
Which trees would be cut or not doesn’t get to the legal issues at hand, but Power reversed his decision from Dec. 9 to reject an injunction on the project. He no longer was sure he had adequate or accurate information to determine whether Buckhalter’s challenge would succeed on the merits, he said previously.
Trible-Laucht previously said the city never intended to mislead the court and any confusion over the fate of the two trees was because the process to determine which will stay or go hadn’t been completed as of Jan. 15 — the two willows will stay.
That injunction will stay at least until a trial set in May, or until the city has an election, Power said.
He wasn’t swayed when he considered other factors that would weigh toward lifting the injunction — an affidavit claiming costs of roughly $9,000 per day from the delay didn’t include enough information to back up its math, he said, and he cited past statements by project partners that a delay wouldn’t hurt project funding, much of which is Great Lakes Restoration Initiative money.
Plus, the damage to Buckhalter if the park is all but irreversibly changed far outweighs any damage to the city by keeping the status quo for now, Power said.
Messages to Trible-Laucht weren’t returned Tuesday.
Scott Howard, an attorney for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, said the agency would release a statement — that hadn’t been received by Tuesday evening.
Buckhalter said afterward that project planners were aware of the possibility of a lawsuit or referendum, and that he hoped city commissioners would put the question to a vote in a special election.
He agreed it’s a win for project skeptics who at least wanted to see construction placed on hold until they could find out more.
“Parkland is very important, and city officials and city elected officials sometimes need to understand that parkland is special property, at least in Traverse City, and that’s why the charter provision’s there, and if you make major changes to our parkland, you generally can never get it back to the way it was,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.