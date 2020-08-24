TRAVERSE CITY — The lion’s share of a transparency lawsuit will move forward while Traverse City Area Public Schools asks the Michigan Court of Appeals to overturn a local judge’s decision ordering the release of a document that triggered the case.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer on Monday granted Traverse City Area Public Schools a partial stay, akin to a “pause,” that allows the district to delay release of a document he earlier ruled should be released.
The suit, filed by the Traverse City Record-Eagle early this year, charges that the TCAPS Board of Education, along with Board President Sue Kelly, “intentionally and willfully” violated the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings acts to obscure details of former superintendent Ann Cardon’s abrupt departure in October 2019. That includes a still-unreleased document of complaints against Cardon long-sought by the Record-Eagle, which is the crux of Monday’s stay and TCAPS’ requests of the Court of Appeals.
“To the extent that we are slowing that process down, if the document is in fact disclosable — as the court has ruled it is — then that has the character of a prior restraint,” Elsenheimer said during the hearing.
TCAPS board members have not yet disclosed or publicly discussed the complaints that form basis for a $180,000 severance deal they struck with Cardon nearly a year ago.
The absence of transparency surrounding Cardon’s departure, and the selection of an interim superintendent spurred public outcry, including recall efforts against Kelly and two other board members. Since then, three opponents stepped forward to run against incumbent board members in the November general election.
Elsenheimer previously ruled the letter should be released — a decision he stood by Monday, despite approving the stay request. Until Elsenheimer’s recent ruling, TCAPS obscured the written letter from FOIA by claiming it was part of minutes of a closed meeting session.
Elsenheimer repeated his disagreement with the decision to withhold the complaint letter by folding it into closed-session records.
“From a policy perspective, that is terrible policy — it stands for the proposition that documents and exhibits, etcetera, can be buried in a closed session record, and thereby items that should be allowed into public view would not be,” Elsenheimer said. “But because there is an argument there, I do think it is an appropriate issue for the Court of Appeals to pass on; they haven’t done so yet.”
Such a stay must meet requirements of potential for harm and likelihood of success, Herrmann noted in a rebuttal of TCAPS’ request.
TCAPS Attorney Kailen Piper argued releasing the letter would prove an “irreparable injury” to the district’s standing in the case. She also argued a release would be a dangerous decision as far as the privacy of Michigan’s other public employees.
Elsenheimer disagreed. He expressed concern in prolonging the letter’s concealment, noting potential “harm” to the public.
The case’s two remaining counts, which largely concern accusations of OMA violations, weren’t discussed Monday. Elsenheimer previously ruled that more information was required to make a ruling on those.
A determination from the Michigan Court of Appeals could set precedent in the case, which concerns both the state’s Open Meetings and Freedom of Information acts.
But the stay could draw the case out longer — possibly delaying the document’s release until well after November’s election. Coronavirus-spurred shutdowns and slow-going court dockets have also affected the nearly eight-month-old lawsuit.
“I would hope that we would have a decision on granting or denying their application (for appeal) within three or so weeks,” Herrmman said.
Piper declined to comment on the hearing Monday. Kelly, on direction from her attorney, also declined comment.
