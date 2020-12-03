BELLAIRE — A judge has granted more lenient bond conditions for twin brothers charged in what investigators describe as a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and sow governmental chaos.
An attorney representing Michael and William Null, both 38 and of Plainwell and Shelbyville, respectively, argued Wednesday for a reduction in his clients' identical $250,000 bonds before 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka.
Stepka declined the Nulls' request to reduce their bonds.
But the judge did grant the pair more lenient bond conditions during the hearing by allowing the pair a 10 percent surety option -- now, the pair could be released from jail by paying $25,000 cash if a third party guarantees the rest of the bond.
The change comes weeks after a Jackson County judge reduced the bonds of two others charged in the plot, Joseph Morrison and Paul Bellar. Their $10 million and $500,000 bonds, respectively, are now $150,000 and $75,000. Another man accused in the state case, Pete Musico, saw a drop from $10 million to $100,000 back in October, according to an Associated Press report.
The Nulls’ Antrim County co-defendant Shawn Fix made an identical bond to the brothers and was released Nov. 10, Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said last month.
He and the twins, alongside 86th District Court co-defendant Eric Molitor, face identical charges -- one count of providing material support for a terrorist act and one count of felony firearms possession.
The group is accused of first planning to execute several politicians at the state Capitol, before discussions evolved into a plot to kidnap Whitmer from her northern Michigan cottage to try and later execute her, according to state and federal court records.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has levied charges against eight men since October, including the Antrim defendants. Six other men face federal charges related to the investigation.
Wisconsin resident Brian Higgins awaits extradition on a related Antrim County warrant, court records show.
The Nulls, Molitor and Fix are set to next appear for a preliminary exam on Dec. 16.
