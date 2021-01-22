MAPLETON — Eleven wineries and an association that represents all but one will have to abide by Peninsula Township ordinances as their legal challenge against the rules moves forward.
Judge Paul L. Maloney of U.S. District Court’s Michigan Western District recently rejected a preliminary injunction request from Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula and the nearly dozen other plaintiffs.
They had asked the judge to bar the township from enforcing rules they claim violate several constitutional and legal rights while their lawsuit is before the court, but the judge disagreed.
Maloney ruled the plaintiffs weren’t likely to face irreparable harm if the ordinances stand for now.
For one, the ordinances in question have been on the books since 1972, and that delay impacted how the judge weighed the wineries’ and association’s arguments.
“They have been amended throughout their nearly 50-year history, but it appears that plaintiffs have been aware of and operating under the challenged restrictions for quite some time,” Maloney wrote.
Granting a preliminary injunction would also “completely upset” Peninsula Township’s system of rules for the wineries, with no replacement at hand, Maloney said. That would essentially give the wineries what they’re asking for in the lawsuit even before a trial on the merits.
And if the plaintiffs’ constitutional claims fall flat, the majority of damages claimed are missed opportunities for income. Courts typically don’t consider monetary damages to be irreparable.
Maloney had doubts about the constitutional claims, at least at the litigation’s present stage.
While the lawsuit claims several First Amendment violations, including content-based restrictions on speech, and infringing on both the right to assembly and religious freedoms, Maloney said the ordinances in question appeared to be within legal bounds.
For example, a rule barring weddings doesn’t seem to violate religious freedoms, Maloney wrote. Without more arguments from the plaintiffs, he couldn’t find anything to suggest the ordinance specifically targeted religious practices. Past rulings have left alone generally applicable laws that incidentally burden religious practices, and the ordinance in question bars all but three event types, including weddings.
Plus, it applies to all weddings and non-permitted events, secular and otherwise.
The wineries involved are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC. Companies that operate Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are suing, and every plaintiff is a member of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula except Bonobo Winery.
The ruling held some good news for the plaintiffs. Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula does have a right to sue the township, Maloney ruled.
Greg Meihn, the township’s attorney, previously argued the association shouldn’t be able to sue because it can’t claim to be directly harmed by township ordinances, unlike the wineries.
But Maloney pointed to past rulings stating that an association can sue under a few conditions, including if it alleges one or more of its members is harmed by the issues at hand.
Joseph Infante, an attorney for the wineries and association, pointed to the judge tentatively agreeing with the suit’s arguments that state law preempts part of the township ordinances.
That goes far beyond hours being more restrictive than state law allows — bars and restaurants can close at 2 a.m. while wineries must close by 9:30 p.m., according to the complaint.
It could also affect wineries’ ability to have restaurants, catering, musical performances and more, Infante said.
The wineries and association don’t have to use up all typical administrative processes for amending the township zoning rules in question before they can sue, Maloney wrote.
The constitutional issues the suit raises gives them the right to go to court before those other routes are exhausted.
Meihn said in a release that the ruling was a win for the township.
He attempted to add an argument that the wineries had made contractual arrangements to follow the zoning in exchange for being licensed to operate on agricultural lands, but Maloney denied Meihn’s request to file the reply after his order denying the injunction made it moot anyway.
The township plans to ask a judge to summarily dismiss the lawsuit once discovery is complete, Meihn said.
Wineries in the suit hoped for an injunction so they could begin planning for 2021, so not getting it is disappointing, Infante said.
But he was happy to see where the judge agreed with the suit’s arguments, and he’s confident he can find the proof he needs to prove the arguments that Maloney didn’t agree with in his ruling.
“So I think going forward we’re actually in a pretty good position, we just don’t have the interim relief,” he said. “But a preliminary injunction is always what they call an extraordinary remedy, and they’re not a given.”
