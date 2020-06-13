TRAVERSE CITY — A medical marijuana business owner looking to open in Traverse City won’t get a provisional license from the city just yet.
Judge Thomas Power of 13th Circuit Court denied Green Stem LLC’s request for a preliminary injunction that would’ve forced the city to issue such a license. Kevin Blair, an attorney for the business, said he had several arguments against an amendment to the city’s medical marijuana licensing ordinance that were likely to succeed if Green Stem’s legal challenge against the city goes any farther.
Issuing the provisional license wouldn’t hurt the city and would allow the business to work toward opening and full licensing while the legal challenge proceeds, Blair said — that decision could be months away.
“The question is whether we need to stand flat-footed between now and then or whether we can be working on a parallel track so we can hit the ground running if this court determines the plaintiff was entitled to a provisional permit on or before May 6, 2020,” he said.
Power denied the ask at a hearing Thursday, but the challenge isn’t over.
It comes after Traverse City commissioners on April 20 opted to freeze its licensing of medical marijuana businesses until Dec. 31. Some of the 13 retailers to win a licensing lottery in 2019 didn’t make previous deadlines to open, even after getting more time.
City ordinances originally gave the next lottery applicant in line a chance if one of the 13 couldn’t open, but commissioners on April 20 opted to hold off while giving the original winners one more extension.
Green Stem was the 14th drawn and next in line, and one of the lottery winners didn’t reply when the city clerk asked for a status update, Blair said. He argued the city should’ve offered the business a provisional license on May 6, the day before an ordinance amendment he argues is invalid was set to take place.
At least, that’s the date in commissioners’ April 20 motion and what’s in their meeting materials, Blair said. The amendment as entered into the books said May 5, as was the date in one draft of the amendment.
Power told Blair that a one-day drafting error didn’t strike him as reason to grant Blair’s requested relief, and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said commissioners’ deliberations show their intent even if the ordinance is unclear.
Commissioners also clearly intended to change city ordinances to stop issuing provisional licenses to businesses that were next in line, Trible-Laucht said. Both state laws for licensing medical marijuana businesses and the city’s ordinances give them the right to make changes.
Green Stem would’ve been unable to accept a provisional license on May 6 as the business let its purchase option on the property listed in its application lapse, Trible-Laucht said. City ordinance lets applicants amend their paperwork to change location, which they must do within 10 days, but Green Stem didn’t.
“Basically what they’re asking for the court to do is allow for them, after the fact, to shore up a deficiency in their application, which if it had been submitted to the city in the first instance with no location and no control over the property, it would’ve been rejected,” she said.
Blair countered the city has a process for disqualifying an applicant, and it’s a decision the business could appeal. Plus, it wouldn’t make sense to require an applicant to spend hundreds of thousands on a property and leave it vacant while waiting for a chance, he said.
Power questioned Blair’s argument that the city violated the Open Meetings Act, accusations Trible-Laucht batted down. City commissioners on April 20 limited public comment to twice per meeting — they previously heard comments after each agenda item but virtual meetings made this cumbersome, Trible-Laucht said.
The Open Meetings Act only requires one public comment period per meeting and that people can comment on any agenda item, Trible-Laucht said.
Nor did city Clerk Benjamin Marentette violate the Open Meetings Act when granting good-cause extensions without calling a meeting, as Blair argued — city ordinance gives Marentette the authority to grant marijuana business licenses and state law doesn’t consider a one-person department head to be a governing body, Trible-Laucht said.
Power did ask whether the city charter goes beyond the Open Meetings Act, as it also gives the public the right to comment on every agenda item.
He didn’t decide the question Thursday, Trible-Laucht said. She argued that changes commissioners made don’t violate the city charter.
Blair declined to comment after the hearing.
