MAPLETON — Peninsula Township’s winery ordinances still can’t be enforced after a judge rejected three motions from the township, including one to pause an injunction while the township appeals.
Judge Paul Maloney of the U.S. District Court’s Western Michigan district denied the township’s request for a stay that would have left the ordinances intact for now, court documents show. While the township claimed blocking those rules from being enforced would cause irreparable harm, Maloney cited precedent that blocking an unconstitutional law is never harmful.
Much of the judge’s rationale also overlapped with some of the reasons he denied Peninsula’s trio of motions, including another to reconsider his decision that several of the rules are unconstitutional or illegal. Attorneys for Peninsula didn’t raise some of its counterarguments against claims from association Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula plus 11 wineries until now, effectively ceding the issues, Maloney wrote.
Nor was the judge willing to certify three questions for the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, agreeing with Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula and a score of wineries that the issues can wait until after an upcoming trial in district court. Doing otherwise could split the suit into “piecemeal” litigation and delay its end even further from its October 2020 filing date.
William Fahey, the township’s attorney, said that means the appeals court will still hear Peninsula’s ask to reconsider the injunction. But the court won’t be taking a closer look at the three questions and deciding them on the merits as the township had hoped.
“To be sure, it would have been nice to have gotten these issues resolved now rather than having to go through an expensive trial, then take everything up to another expensive appeal to the court of appeals, but you know ... that’s not the call that the lawyers get to make, that’s the call that the district judge, the trial judge gets to make,” he said.
Joseph Infante, an attorney for Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula and 11 wineries, said he wasn’t surprised by Maloney’s decision. The judge indicated in a recent hearing that he intended to deny Peninsula’s request for the stay.
The association, also known as Old Mission Peninsula Winery Trail, and the wineries so far successfully challenged township rules restricting everything from operating hours to event types to what kind of merchandise some of the plaintiffs could sell.
Another rule the injunction blocks limited farm processing facilities, as some wineries are considered, to selling wine made of 85 percent or more Peninsula-grown fruit — the suit doesn’t affect a similar American Viticultural Area requirement to label wine as Old Mission Peninsula-grown.
Among the issues Peninsula Township wanted the appeals court to consider more closely was whether that rule violates the U.S. Constitution’s protections for interstate commerce. The township argued in court filings that Michigan growers outside the township are just as affected as out-of-state fruit growers.
But under a past ruling Maloney cited as most relevant to the case, that makes no difference.
The judge also declined to certify a question on whether state liquor licensing laws actually preempt Peninsula zoning — the law states license holders have to follow local zoning rules, but that doesn’t include illegal or unconstitutional ordinances, Maloney wrote.
In Grand Rapids, the federal district court has a trial set for Aug. 16, Fahey said.
Among the few issues left for trial is whether the township’s ordinances amounted to a taking by hindering the wineries from profiting as much as they could have, as previously reported.
Before then, a district court magistrate will decide a volley of requests between the township and plaintiffs to keep out testimony.
Fahey said the township is disputing a forensic accountant’s report claiming the wineries suffered losses of more than $200 million.
That number is too high by around $70 million, Fahey said, and the accountant acknowledged under oath that the initial estimate lacked several factors.
Pandemic-related closures weren’t accounted for in the initial report, Infante said.
A mistake entering a formula in a spreadsheet caused another error the accountant’s amended report corrected, Infante said — Fahey argued the amended report is still flawed, and the township also wants to keep it out of trial.
Another motion asks the court to ignore testimony from winery owners about those damages that Fahey said the plaintiffs didn’t disclose to the township through discovery.
Infante rejected the argument, noting the plaintiffs sent thousands of documents relating to damages.
Meanwhile, the wineries and association want to keep out testimony from various witnesses detailing the history of the township’s winery ordinances, Fahey said.
That testimony seems unnecessary after Maloney ruled the ordinances are illegal or unconstitutional, Infante said.
“Courts and parties always want to try what they can to streamline a trial,” he said.
The wineries involved are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LLC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.
Companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are plaintiffs. All but Bonobo Winery are members of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula.
