TRAVERSE CITY — An election to decide the future of nonmedical marijuana businesses in Whitewater Township is off.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer sided with arguments from Northpoint Farms LLC attorney Michael Corcoran that state law bars what Corcoran said amounted to a special election, set for Tuesday. That's because there are no candidates on the ballot, only a question about whether to ban nonmedical marijuana businesses in the township.
At issue was a phrase within the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act giving voters the right to put such a question to vote at the "next regular election."
Thomas Meagher, an attorney for the township, argued the passage in question should be interpreted to mean the next regular election date. Otherwise, the township could approve a permit for the future owner of the former cherry processing plant Northpoint Farms is trying to sell, along with other applicants. That would complicate any future vote by giving permit-holders a vested right.
"I don't believe a later election or later ordinance of any kind could deprive individuals of their vested rights to grow or sell marijuana," he said.
But Corcoran pointed out "regular election" and "regular election date" are both defined terms under state law, and the first of the two specifies a vote where someone is running for office or nomination.
Instead, the election set for Tuesday in Whitewater Township looked more like a special election, Corcoran said.
"If you want a general, true will of the people, you want to have it on a date when there's other stuff on the ballot, and that's why I think they used the term, 'regular election' (in the statute)," he said.
The same issue came up in Crystal Lake Township in Benzie County, Corcoran said.
That township had a question on nonmedical marijuana businesses on the ballot twice after the township's attorney opined that an August 2020 vote was illegal, as previously reported.
State elections law definitions aren't necessarily incorporated into MRTMA, as the law only refers to one part of state election statute, Meagher said.
Elsenheimer acknowledged there's a challenge in reading a law initiated by voters and not penned by the Legislative Service Bureau, attorneys for which probably would not have produced or allowed the language in question.
But the judge agreed with Corcoran that MRTMA's meaning was clear enough.
"While the term 'next' certainly implies seriality, the term 'regular election' is a defined term in election law," Elsenheimer said. "This is an election matter. We really don't need to get any more complicated than that."
The vote should go ahead on the next regular election, Elsenheimer said.
For township voters, the next regular election as state law defines it looks to be in March 2022, Corcoran said.
The timing frustrated Elsenheimer, he said, as he would've liked more time to research the various issues. Plus, the hearing took place the day before the election was scheduled.
"The township has undertaken significant effort, as has the county, and expense, to put this matter to the people in the form of an election," he said. "Certainly the parties that brought forward the initiative petition have done the same."
Elsenheimer's decision disappointed Tom Slopsema, who along with wife Linda are part of a committee that gathered signatures to get the question on the ballot.
Now, the citizens group is considering its options, including asking the court for an injunction against issuing any permits to nonmedical cannabis businesses until the election takes place, Tom Slopsema said.
Another would be a possible referendum on whatever zoning rules the township adopts for marijuana businesses, Slopsema said.
"It requires a few more signatures than what we already collected to get the initiative on the ballot, but it was so easy to get those ballot signatures, it should be equally easy to do a referendum on the zoning topic," he said.
Corcoran said he and Northpoint Farms were happy to hear Elsenheimer's decision on the election.
"I think the judge did the right thing in enjoining the election to the next regular election date so that the township didn't hold an illegal election," Corcoran said.
Messages left for Meagher after Monday's decision weren't returned.
Elsenheimer rejected Northpoint Farms' request to order the township to accept its permit application and begin awarding them within 30 days of the township adopting the zoning ordinances — the township planning commission has a public hearing for them Wednesday.
The complaint initially asked the court to order the township to both adopt zoning rules to implement ordinances township trustees passed in December. Corcoran on Monday said he conceded the court couldn't do that.
The lawsuit accused the township of deliberately stalling on adopting zoning ordinances to push their adoption past the referendum, accusations township Supervisor Ron Popp and planning commission Chairwoman Kim Magnus both denied, as previously reported.
The delay has already killed two potential purchase agreements, Corcoran said.
Elsenheimer said the situation didn't rise to an injunction, in part because Northpoint Farms could seek monetary damages so it couldn't prove irreparable harm as case law requires. The judge also didn't have enough information to say whether the company was likely to succeed on the merits of its claims.
It's a decision Corcoran said he could understand.
Northpoint Farms' next step is to apply for permits once the township finalizes its zoning ordinances, he said.
"At this juncture we're hoping that that all comes together, then there's not a real major reason to push the lawsuit as long as the township does what it's supposed to do," Corcoran said.
