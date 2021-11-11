TRAVERSE CITY — A judge sided with a citizens group’s and resident’s arguments that a planned development in Traverse City violates the city’s tall buildings vote requirement.
Judge Thomas Power of the 13th Circuit Court ruled Wednesday the building Innovo TC Hall LLC planned for a vacant lot on Hall Street should be considered taller than 60 feet, and the city’s approval of those plans isn’t valid. He rejected arguments from the developer and city that Save Our Downtown and city resident Albert Quick didn’t have a legal right to sue.
Nor did Power agree with the developer and city’s arguments that the six-story building should be measured as 60 feet. For one, the city’s own zoning definition would put it at 62, including insulation and other material atop the roof deck.
For another, elevator shafts, parapets, heating and cooling equipment and more all pointed to a planned building that’s even taller, Power said — Jay Zelenock, an attorney for Quick and Save Our Downtown, pointed to one feature that would stand an inch shy of 80 feet above grade.
Leaving out those elements when measuring the building as the city and developer sought would be absurd, Zelenock said. He likened it to measuring a person’s height but leaving off their head or shoulders.
Parapets, elevator shafts, heating and air conditioning and more would all be included if the owner sold the building, Power said.
“They are part of the building, and therefore they count against the building height,” he said.
Power rejected an argument that the city zoning ordinance’s definition of height should be read in pari materia with the charter amendment voters agreed to add in 2016. That would mean the two are construed together as explanatory to each other.
That legal doctrine only applies to equal legal concepts or laws, and the city’s charter outranks both its zoning ordinance and a city commission policy for implementing it, Power said.
Looking instead to the plain meaning of building height, Power doubted voters were envisioning the city zoning ordinance definition of height when they approved the charter amendment, he said.
“I think of myself as a reasonably ‘with it’ citizen, and I had no idea how they did it, how they calculated ... height for zoning until we got into this,” he said. “I don’t think it’s realistic to think electors knew that or were thinking of that when they voted for this provision.”
Should the tall building vote requirement prove unworkable as written, voters could always amend the charter, Power said. Or Innovo TC Hall could ask them to approve the project.
But without that approval, the project can’t go forward as planned, Power said. He ordered the city not to approve any developments that would violate the tall building vote requirement but noted Save Our Downtown and Quick’s request to revoke all past approvals has its limits, particularly in regard to the building that now houses 4Front Credit Union’s administrative center: not only is the building or anyone representing it not part of the case at hand, but it’s already been built, Power said.
John Lynch, an attorney for Innovo TC Hall, said in a written statement that he and the developer were disappointed by Power’s ruling and are weighing their next options.
“This seems like one of those opinions that may reverberate in unexpected ways in our community,” he said in the statement. “I’m sure there are some other developers, as well as folks at the city’s planning commission, that are going to be looking over this opinion very carefully.”
Power’s decision was good news to Quick and Save Our Downtown, Zelenock said. He applauded the judge for taking time to go over extensive briefings that gave his clients, the city and developer a chance to be heard.
“We did think the law was strongly in our favor, and we’re pleased the court agreed with us,” he said.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht did not respond to a request for comment late Wednesday.
