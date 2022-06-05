MAPLETON — Wineries in Peninsula Township no longer have to follow numerous zoning restrictions a U.S. District Court judge ruled to be illegal or unconstitutional.
Judge Paul Maloney of the court’s Michigan Western District blocked the township from enforcing limits barring wineries from hosting weddings and other social gatherings, among several other rules. The vagueness of “guest activity” within the township ordinance, and township officials’ confusion in their statements to the court over what that actually includes, means numerous restrictions that limit the activities are unconstitutional, Maloney wrote.
Among them are zoning limits setting a 9:30 p.m. closing time. Maloney wrote that the township had been applying it to all wineries, despite it only appearing in winery chateau rules.
The ruling doesn’t totally settle a lawsuit that’s taken since 2020 to reach this far. Joseph Infante, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said it comes pretty close while leaving other arguments to be decided in trial.
“Really in our mind this was a near-total victory for the wineries, because what some of those arguments challenge, the court already ruled in our favor on other arguments,” he said.
Chris Baldyga co-owns Two Lads Winery, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. He said he planned on celebrating Friday with a bottle of Old Mission Peninsula “bubbly,” and his wife and winery co-owner Angie.
That statement of origin is something people should still expect to see at his winery, even though the ruling also struck down zoning requirements that farm processing facilities buy and sell at least 85 percent of produce from peninsula farms, he said — American Viticultural Area requirements that wines labeled Old Mission Peninsula contain at least that much Peninsula-grown fruit remain.
Township zoning rules for fruit content didn’t apply to winery chateaus, and while they included an exception for federally declared crop disasters, it wasn’t uncommon for Two Lads to squeeze by on years when its vineyards and contracted growers couldn’t meet demand for some varietals, Baldyga said.
Maloney’s ruling means farm processing facilities can buy grapes and juice from elsewhere, but Baldyga said he’s not alone in wanting to stick as close to the peninsula as possible in seasons with tight supplies on the peninsula, even possibly sourcing grapes from Antrim, Benzie and Leelanau counties.
“I don’t know of any wineries that started on Old Mission (Peninsula) because they’re excited about buying juice from somewhere else,” he said.
While Baldyga was looking forward to hosting events soon that he had turned away before, he wasn’t ready to expand hours, at least not in the short-term, he said.
Blocked also are rules limiting what kind of events wineries could host to include agriculturally linked promotions — the judge found them to be government-compelled speech, a First Amendment violation.
Other rules barring the sales of certain kinds of branded merchandise are included in the injunction as well because the township didn’t argue how they advanced a government interest, Maloney wrote.
Township Attorney Greg Meihn, reached Friday, said he had not yet read the opinion. Messages left with him later that day weren’t returned.
Township Supervisor Rob Manigold declined to comment, adding the board of trustees has a special meeting Monday to talk about the ruling in closed session — it’s at 8 a.m. in the township hall, 13235 Center Rd., the meeting agenda shows. He expected the township would look to appeal the decision.
Township residents had argued over several public meetings that the rules aimed to stop the peninsula’s over-commercialization and curb other issues like noise and traffic.
Members of Protect the Peninsula, a nonprofit that’s appealing the court’s past decision blocking it from joining the suit to defend the ordinances, previously raised several arguments about the impacts that allowing food service, late closings and more could have on Peninsula residents. Members supported the township’s ongoing rewrite of the zoning rules in question.
Protect the Peninsula President Mark Nadolski declined to comment Friday, and T. J. Andrews, the nonprofit’s attorney, said she hadn’t reviewed Maloney’s ruling so couldn’t comment yet.
The court’s decision didn’t settle some issues, including whether the township’s ordinances amounted to a regulatory taking. While he agreed the wineries weren’t completely shut off from running a profitable business, the question remained as to whether they could exercise their full rights, he wrote.
Estimates from a forensic accountant previously placed the wineries’ damages at roughly $203 million over five years, as previously reported — Infante said Friday he didn’t believe Maloney’s rulings would impact that estimate.
The judge rejected Peninsula Township’s motions to find in the township’s favor for various reasons, including an argument to toss what the township contended was a suit filed too late over ordinances that are 20 years old or more.
Five of the last wineries were established in the last eight years and others recently were passed to a second generation, Maloney wrote.
Plus, the wineries claimed they were trying for years to amend the ordinances, and any delay in filing the suit didn’t unfairly prejudice the township.
Other wineries in the suit are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LLC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.
Companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are plaintiffs. All except Bonobo Winery are members of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula — also known as the Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail.
