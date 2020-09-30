TRAVERSE CITY — The message from Jill Biden at a campaign event held Tuesday in Traverse City was simple: Vote, and vote now.
The voter mobilization event was held at Right Brain Brewery, where Biden encouraged people to take advantage of new election laws passed by Michigan voters in 2018.
This is the first presidential election in the state with no-reason absentee voting, with Michigan voters now able to cast their ballot early by mail, by putting their ballot in a drop box, or in-person early voting at their clerk’s office. Ballots will not be counted until election day, when clerks will begin opening them at 7 a.m. Clerks began mailing out those ballots last week to more than 2.4 million Michigan voters who requested them.
People can also register to vote and vote on the same day.
“Voting is now one-stop shopping,” Biden said.
Biden gave the crowd some reasons to choose her husband over the current president. Joe Biden, she said, will be a president for all Americans.
She talked about the days after their son Beau Biden died in 2015, when Joe put on a shirt, steeled his shoulders and went back to work.
“That’s just who he is,” Biden said. “There are times when I just can’t imagine how he did it.”
Biden has lived through unimaginable tragedy, including the deaths of his first wife Neilia and their infant daughter in 1972.
“Through it all he has learned how to heal a broken family, and it’s the same way you heal a broken nation,” Biden said.
Also on hand at the event was Chasten Buttigieg, Traverse City native and the husband of Pete Buttigieg, who was a candidate for the Democratic nomination.
“It means a lot to see (Jill Biden) right here in Traverse City,” said Buttigieg, adding that he’s looking forward to having an empathetic, loving first lady in the White House.
“As a teacher I’m so excited to have Jill Biden in the East Wing because teachers get things done,” Buttigieg said.
Cathy and Barry Hahn of Beulah are both retired schoolteachers.
“We’re pretty excited to be here,” Barry Hahn said. “We’ve liked Joe Biden for a long time.”
What appeals to them most is that Joe Biden is a nice guy, they say, unlike the person now in the White House.
“I think Joe is the perfect guy for the times,” Barry Hahn said. “He’s not an extremist in any direction ... He came along at just the right time.”
Cathy Hahn said he is a person who can be trusted.
“It’s important to restore trust in government officials, government itself, and make people feel like their voices are being heard and listened to,” Cathy Hahn said.
Frank Hawthorne of Petoskey was there to see Jill Biden.
“I started out as a Bernie guy but now I’m all Biden,” Hawthorne said.
Masks were worn and chairs were spaced 6 feet apart at the outdoor event, though not all attendees stayed in their chairs. Many grabbed selfies with Biden at the end of the event.
Mary Minnick and Mark Everhart drove from Baldwin to attend.
“A beautiful fall day in Michigan, Jill Biden and a brewery?” Everhart said. “What could be wrong?”
Minnick said everyone is working toward getting the vote out. That includes holding a Free Yard Sign in the Park event every other Sunday where people can drive up and get a political sign. They can’t canvass and they don’t have a campaign office because of the pandemic, Minnick said.
“We have to be creative in how we reach out to people,” Everhart said.
Most people were at the brewery by invitation. The locations of the two events were not publicized and were only provided to those who RSVP’d.
Jade Prange, of Kingsley, got an invitation because she is running for a commission seat in Grand Traverse County. Joe Biden was not the 21-year-old’s first choice.
“But I support democracy, so I support him,” Prange said.
Following the Traverse City event, Biden toured King Orchards in Central Lake, where she heard from owners John and Jack King about the impact of climate change on their farm.
“It’s unbelievable that we have a president who just won’t admit that climate change exists,” Biden said.
She also talked about how difficult it is to be a parent these days with the uncertainty of re-opening schools during a pandemic, job losses and school shootings. It’s also difficult for parents to teach children to be kind, she said, when leaders don’t live up to that standard.
