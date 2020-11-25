TRAVERSE CITY — A shop owner found his front door cracked and broken — and he’s offering a delicious reward for information about the vandal.
Mark Wilson, owner of downtown butcher shop Maxbauer’s Meat Market, issued a call on social media to anyone familiar with the unidentified person who he said tried to break into his store Sunday morning.
Anyone who comes forward with a name has been promised a pound of Maxbauers jerky per week for a full year.
“This is Traverse City, we don’t do that,” Wilson said. “We all watch each others’ backs in this town, this community.
“This kinda stuff damages more than just Maxbauers’ window.”
Wilson said the incident shook up his employees, who are slammed with Thanksgiving orders.
An employee was prepping holiday orders when it happened — about 6:15 a.m., he heard a pounding on the door. He investigated to find a man bashing at the bottom pane of the shop’s door with a rock, and slowly approached, Wilson said.
Their eyes met, and the door-attacker offered “some obscenities,” Wilson added, before walking off in a huff.
Traverse City Police officers were there minutes later, he said, and tried to search for the mystery assailant with a K9 unit. The track turned up little sign of the man.
Wilson declined to file a report, and said officers pledged to keep an eye out.
Police Capt. Keith Gillis confirmed Wednesday that no reports had been filed.
Wilson insists he simply wants to speak with the man and settle the beef amicably.
He cares little for the window, he added, but takes issue with anyone who’d try to ransack his shop with employees inside.
“It’s like my family, you know?” Wilson said. “This (shop) is my dream. As a Christian, I hope the person can repent and turn from their ways.”
Wilson also wished to offer thanks to Northern Glass, which was able to provide expedient repairs, and to those sharing a post about the incident on social media.
Anyone interested in claiming the jerky reward should private message Wilson on Facebook.
