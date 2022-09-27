TRAVERSE CITY — Stretches of Jefferson and Madison streets in Traverse City could be set for an overhaul, both above and underground.
Plans for Madison Street between West Front and Wayne streets, and Jefferson between Madison Street and Elmwood Avenue aim to improve conditions for cyclists and pedestrians, city Civil Engineer Zach Cole told city commissioners Monday. They also include various stormwater control structures, improved stream crossings and more. Construction should start in fall 2023 and wrap in spring 2024.
Long lead times for materials, climbing costs and other factors had Cole stressing the need to act fast on the plans, and Slabtown Neighborhood Association Interim President Sam Shore said he would like to see them move forward without any “unnecessary or avoidable delay.”
“We really are in favor of the features that will help manage stormwater and protect our bay as well as our homes,” he said. “Some of us are really anxious to have our utilities upgraded to a level that we don’t get backups of sewage into basements and that we don’t have the risk of lead exposure by getting rid of some of those galvanized pipes that do remain.”
Cole told commissioners those upgrades mean replacing 4- and 6-inch water mains with 8-inch lines, adding another main from Elmwood to Monroe and replacing old sewer mains.
Service lines between those mains and peoples’ homes are also set to be replaced, with the city swapping 15 galvanized steel water lines — considered lead-containing under state law — for copper and replacing the city’s part of clay sewer lines.
Stormwater elements include five rock-lined trenches called bioswales to divert rainwater, Cole said. Plus, 13 leaching basins, 600 feet of infiltration trench and three dry wells let rainwater infiltrate what a geotechnical survey found to be 20 feet of sand.
Other elements include narrowing both streets by a few feet, adding sidewalks to some but not all of the project area where they’re missing and limiting parking to one side of Madison Street.
Estimates put the project cost at roughly $4 million — Cole said the city won’t know the cost of some materials until they’re delivered, which he noted is an unusual situation.
Commissioner Tim Werner’s request to delay the project over concerns the design falls short in pedestrian, traffic and stormwater aspects led to a tense moment when city Engineer Tim Lodge pushed back against what he saw as sleights by Werner.
Werner raised several issues, from keeping parking on both sides of Madison Street instead of plans to limit it to one, to questioning the bioswale designs and who should maintain them.
“This is essentially a kickoff project and could set a positive example for what’s possible for treating stormwater for other projects in the city, and that’s what gets me to spend time on it like this,” he said.
Werner told Mayor Richard Lewis that he would delay the plans to seek an outside firm’s help in drafting request for proposals for a “green approach” for the project. Werner said an ad hoc committee tasked with that had no support from staff and that the city manager ignored the ad hoc’s request.
City Manager Marty Colburn said commissioners will have to decide what to do with the project, and that typically requests come from the board instead of one commissioner. He noted the plans were being shown to city commissioners ahead of when they typically are.
Lewis asked Werner to list his concerns with the project in a memo so they could discuss it at their Oct. 17 meeting. Werner continued, questioning why the streets would be left so wide when Elmwood Avenue was narrowed to 27 feet.
His questioning whether the city was spending too much to build overly wide streets, then adding speed tables on top of it, prompted Lodge to come to the podium. Lodge said he took the remarks as calling his staff incompetent, praised their abilities and the design process as one with comprehensive public input. He also defended the street width — 27 feet proved too narrow, he said — and said that other design elements came from the city’s street manual and its 2017 stormwater management plan.
“For some reason none of that seems to be good enough,” he said. “I’m just concerned we have this path to move forward but we’re never able to move forward with anything.”
Lodge, after apologizing for “ranting,” said the ad hoc did have support and that his staff is qualified to design the street without an outside consultant.
Lewis said the project will be on commissioners’ agenda in three weeks.
Werner reiterated the city goal to view every action through the lens of climate change’s impacts.
