THOMPSONVILLE — Distinguished Anishinaabe sculptor Jason Quigno received the 2023 Legacy Award for his accomplishments as a contemporary artist.
The Legacy Award is presented annually by Michigan Legacy Art Park officials to individuals who have made a significant and positive impact on Michigan’s art, history, culture or environment.
Quigno, a citizen of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, is the first Native American to receive the award.
“I am humbled, and very grateful to be presented,” he said.
Quigno said he portrays Anishinaabek art through abstract storytelling, closely tying in teachings and tradition of his culture through a contemporary lens.
“There’s inspiration in all areas and aspects, and there’s a lot to be learned from our old stories,” Quigno said.
The Grand Rapids-based artist specializes in stone sculptures of granite, marble, limestone basalt, alabaster and soapstone — his artworks range in size from small to monumental.
“The process is something I have really fallen in love with,” Quigno said.
As his art evolved in the past three decades, he finds inspiration in the process of sculpting his art.
“Even after all this time, I am taken back,” he said.
Quigno’s sculptures are included in collections at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Grand Valley State University, Okaya City Hall in Japan, Central Michigan University, Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Muskegon Museum of Art.
He said he hopes that young Indigenous artists stay committed to their work, because “if you love what you’re doing, it is important.”
Craig Hadley, executive director of the Dennos Museum in Traverse City, nominated Quigno for the award.
“Mr. Quigno’s work is recognized across the state for building cultural bridges and for shifting our contemporary understanding of what ‘Native art’ can and should be,” Hadley said in a press release.
The Legacy Award will be presented to Quigno on July 28 as part of the Legacy Gala, the Art Park’s signature fundraising event.
“We are delighted to honor Jason Quigno for his contributions to Michigan’s art scene,” Executive Director of the Art Park Angie Quinn said in a press statement.
“His sculptures are a testament to the rich cultural Anishinaabe presence in Michigan today, and his work has a positive impact on our community. We look forward to presenting him with the Legacy Award and to seeing what he creates next.”
