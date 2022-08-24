MAPLE CITY — After making the decision to leave Parchment School District after 17 years, Jason Misner has been asked the same question over and over again: Why are you leaving?
He still does not have the perfect answer to explain his exit from a community that he has grown to love and admire from childhood to his professional career. The best thing he can come up with is the name of the school district he started with on Aug. 1.
“Glen Lake was the draw,” Misner said, “(My family) really felt like, as we came up and visited and talked to the fantastic people here, that this would be a phenomenal place to raise children.”
Misner spent the majority of his childhood as a student at Parchment with his dad, Craig Misner, as the superintendent. After finishing up his degree in education and his work student teaching, he started at Parchment as a high school social studies teacher.
He spent nearly two decades there, moving through different positions — coach, assistant principal, athletic director, principal — before becoming superintendent, a position he’s held at Parchment for the past four years.
At the start of the summer, the Glen Lake Board of Education interviewed three candidates for the school district’s top administrative spot and landed on Misner. The board voted unanimously to employ Misner, pending board approval of his contractual agreement and his acceptance of their offer at a June 28 meeting. He was hired on a three year contract with a base salary of $150,000 and started full-time in the district on Aug. 1.
Misner has three kids in grades 7, 4 and kindergarten. In thanking the board and others after they offered him the job, Misner also thanked Chris Stapleton for the song, “Starting Over,” which he said he and his family have listened to many times as they have driven around the area.
Misner is a self-described relationship-oriented person. Starting over, to him, is about building strong relationships with new people, he said.
“People just are very genuine here and that to me is starting over — building strong relationships with great people,” Misner said.
Glen Lake Community Schools Board President Cory McNitt said that Misner stood out among the other candidates because of his depth of experience and his family-oriented character. She is excited to see how those qualities help the school district, she said.
“I think he’s gonna end up taking Glen Lake to where it needs to continue to be,” McNitt said. “It feels like he is in it for the long haul to make Glen Lake fulfill the potential that it already has.”
The school board trustees are all excited to starting to work with Misner, McNitt said, especially when it comes to the jeopardy and turbulence that Glen Lake has seen in the past few years. The board has waited a while for a leader like him to take the helm for the long-run, she said.
Misner will be Glen Lake’s fifth superintendent since 2019.
In 2019, Glen Lake Superintendent Sander Scott, who had held the position since 2016, resigned, citing a rocky relationship with teachers that had been simmering for a while. Jon Hoover then took up the helm and served as superintendent of the district for two years until his retirement.
Mark Mattson, who had held many positions within GLCS through the years, including athletic director and assistant principal, became interim superintendent in July 2021, but he soon retired from education in December to work for Jostens, a company that sells high school and college memorabilia.
After Mattson, Jason Stowe, former Leland Superintendent, took up the post as interim superintendent from January to July.
While McNitt said she feels her board has gone a good job of accomplishing the district’s goals, the shake-up of district leaders makes it hard to maintain a focus on what needs to get done. She hopes that with Misner leading, the district will be able to follow through on some of their longer term goals.
That turbulence has potentially hit an end — at least for now — as Misner has plans to be in for the long haul.
“I have a young family and we’re doing this as a long-term commitment,” Misner said. “There have been great people here that have kept the district going in the right direction, but really what I’m committed to is long-term stability and sustainability and my objective always will be about serving children.”
Misner comes from a family of educators — his father and grandfather were both superintendents, his mother was a principal and his sister currently is a principal in Kalamazoo — and the career is a passion for him.
“It’s about service,” Misner said. “It’s just always been imparted on me and my family that we’re here to serve others, and that’s the foundation of what we want to do and education obviously lends itself to that.”
His first few weeks on the job have involved a lot of back-and-forth between Maple City and Kalamazoo, but he and his family are beginning to settle into their new space, he said.
In the school year ahead, Misner said he’s most excited to get to know the students and become more familiar with the Glen Lake staff. As for the top issues that he’s hoping to tackle in his first school year at Glen Lake, Misner said he has his ears open.
“I’m starting to know a lot of staff members, trying to meet with everybody and just really learn from them, and then we monitor and adjust,” Misner said. “The people here are phenomenal and they need to be the ones that teach me how the leadership needs to happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.