TRAVERSE CITY — Local environmental advocates will host a trade-up event for the landowners to rid their property of invasive Japanese barberry plants known for spreading and crowding out native plants.
Japanese barberry has been found in natural areas in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Manistee counties, often forming dense thickets that reduce habitat for birds and animals, and especially pollinators such as butterflies. The invasive plant species has also been proven to increase humidity levels in forests that leads to increased deer tick populations, officials said.
That's why the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network will offer landowners the chance to trade Japanese barberry plants at any size from their landscapes in exchange for a $5 coupon per plant, up to $50 maximum per household. The coupons can be used at any of six local Go Beyond Beauty program plant nurseries.
The trade-up events will be at two locations:
- 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Boardman River Nature Center, 1450 Case Road, Traverse City
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Manistee Conservation District, 8840 Chippewa Highway, Bear Lake
Registration in advance of the trade-up events are required to receive coupons, which can be done at www.habitatmatters.org online.
Though, landowners uninterested in coupons but who want to properly dispose of Japanese barberry in a way that protects native ecology can drop off the plants at both locations throughout the entire week from June 21 to 26. Participants can call the network at 231-941-0960, ext. 33, to ensure the disposal bins have enough available space.
Officials said these events are partly funded by the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative via the U.S. Forest Service.
