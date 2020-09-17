TRAVERSE CITY — A public reckoning of what one elected official called “areas of concern on several fronts” regarding oversight of Grand Traverse County’s jail, continues to appear and re-appear on the county board’s agenda.
But the public will have to wait at least another two weeks after discussion of a departmental item — Sheriff Jail Oversight Report — was removed Wednesday due to planned absences.
“I asked to bump it to an upcoming meeting for two reasons,” Commissioner Betsy Coffia said, “because Commissioner Wheelock and the Sheriff couldn’t be there and they need to be present for us to go over our questions for jail oversight.”
Sheriff Tom Bensley was on vacation and Commissioner Addison “Sonny” Wheelock Jr. had arranged a prescheduled absence.
The 2019 resignation of former Jail Administrator Todd Ritter, the Michigan State Police investigation and the felony criminal charges that followed, evidence an urgent need for a public airing of jail oversight issues, Commissioners Coffia and Bryce Hundley have previously said.
Wheelock, Coffia and Hundley requested jail oversight be placed on Wednesday’s agenda after a previous attempt by Coffia and Hundley to question Bensley fell flat Sept. 2.
At that meeting another commissioner, Gordie La Pointe, called a point of order, Commission Chairman Rob Hentschel asked for a motion and when none was offered, temporarily muted the microphones of Coffia and Hundley.
The pair drafted eight categories of questions emailed to Bensley Sept. 1, ranging from, “Who had direct oversight of Capt. Ritter as jail administrator?” to “Do you believe Capt. Ritter’s abuses of power and the culture he created in the jail contributed to that turnover?” and “Why did you allow him to resign, instead of firing him?”
Coffia and Hundley tag-teamed a several-minutes-long introduction of jail oversight issues at the Sept. 2 board meeting. Their microphones were muted just as Hundley was beginning read the questions.
Hentschel and La Pointe each previously called into question the timing of a desire to discuss jail oversight, pointing to the Nov. 3 election and the sheriff being a candidate for re-election.
Hentschel previously suggested a special meeting might be necessary, while Coffia said nothing in the board rules prevents an item of discussion and questions being added to the agenda.
A memo sent to all seven commissioners Friday from Deputy Civil Counsel Kit Tholen, cautioning officials to parse their words carefully so as not to impair presumption of innocence, added its own complications.
“Please take care that the facts you are putting forth are correct,” Tholen’s Sept. 11 memo stated.
Some facts, however, are in dispute as Tholen said there was no allegation Ritter engaged in sex with inmates, while an arrest warrant filed in Grand Traverse County in August stated, Ritter, “did engage in sexual contact with Jane Doe, a person know by defendant to be a prisoner or probationer under the jurisdiction of the county.”
Charging documents in Ritter’s Aug. 13 arrest and filed in 86th District Court also show at least one incident of unwan- ted contact of a sexual nature involved an inm- ate of the jail.
“Commissioner Hundley and I have set up a Sept. 18 meeting with Mr. Tholen to review our questions and some information we have that he did not when he wrote his memo,” Coffia said in an email to a Record-Eagle reporter.
“We would have met with him much sooner,” she added, “but did not believe civil counsel was available to us given he’s an assistant prosecutor also and the county prosecutor’s office had recused itself on the Ritter case.”
In March, Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg filed a petition with the Attorney General’s office, asking a special prosecutor be assigned to the case. While Tholen serves as deputy civil counsel, he also works in the prosecutor’s office.
The AG’s office decided in April to keep the file in house and assigned Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark to the case. Ritter was arraigned Aug. 14 and a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15.
In an email exchange between Tholen, Coffia and Hundley, Tholen explained the recusal was for the case review and prosecution only, and did not preclude him from advising commissioners on public discussion of the case.
“As far as what’s next,” Coffia said, “the sheriff has said he will attend the first meeting in October to answer our jail oversight questions, which gives us plenty of time to work with civil counsel. This is a very tough topic with no clear road map, so I’m okay to hit pause to meet with civil counsel and get the process right.”
