TRAVERSE CITY — A company that runs a wastewater plant for Traverse City and a handful of neighboring communities is looking for a new contract.
City commissioners on Monday could give their city manager the OK to negotiate a new contract with Jacobs, which for 32 years has run the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, documents show.
The current contract expires at the end of June 2022, and city Manager Marty Colburn and Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger are recommending a new one with the same company, according to a memo to city commissioners.
It comes after commissioners sought $14.5 million dollars in low-interest loans to make substantial repairs to the aging wastewater treatment plant, including the replacement of a major piece of plumbing that has corroded to a precarious state.
The company wrote a letter to Colburn seeking a 10-year extension. Krueger in a memo argued bringing on another operator would present them with a steep learning curve, not only of the technology of a plant Jacobs’ predecessor CH2M retrofitted with membrane filters, but in carrying out the currently needed overhaul.
Jacobs estimated the new contract would start off with a cost of $3,007,616 per year, including a $1,932,616 base fee and other costs that could vary.
SENIOR CENTER
Commissioners could also vote on whether to extend a lease agreement for the Traverse City Senior Center for two more years. That would give the city and Grand Traverse County, which runs programming inside the city-owned building at East Front Street and Barlow Avenue, time to figure out how to replace the aging structure.
County commissioners already approved the extension, which also limits how much the county would spend on building maintenance and upkeep to $20,000 per year.
It comes a month after county commissioners recommitted to a floundering joint effort between city and county to build a new senior center, something for which the users have pushed for 20 years. This time, though, the county board endorsed a fundraising effort instead of a countywide millage.
SETTLEMENT, SPENDING
Commissioners could also go into closed session to discuss a settlement of a nationwide lawsuit against opioid makers and prescribers.
They could also introduce an ordinance implementing a policy for a city charter amendment voters adopted in November, which set the city manager’s single-transaction spending limit at 0.1 percent of the annual general fund expenditures.
