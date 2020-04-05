TRAVERSE CITY — Ten years have passed since Jacob “Jake” Cabinaw disappeared.
Family and friends say life without him feels wrong.
They miss him, miss his goofy sense of humor and his helpful nature.
“It doesn’t get easier,” Jake Cabinaw’s sister, Sandra Cabinaw Cranson, said in a phone interview Monday. “There is a part of me that thinks, if he could be home right now, he would be.”
Cabinaw, 31 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen in Traverse City on March 31, 2010.
He and a friend — Gary Wittig of Traverse City — played disc golf at Hickory Hills and Wittig told law enforcement Cabinaw dropped him off near the volleyball courts at the Open Space about 7:30 p.m.
Wittig said he’d invited Cabinaw to go with him to some downtown bars, but Cabinaw declined, saying he needed to go home and study for class.
A good kid
Cabinaw was a technical science student at Northwestern Michigan College, was weeks from graduating, served in the Army National Guard and worked at Dave’s Garage in Traverse City.
“He was just a good kid,” Cranson said. “He didn’t do drugs, he wasn’t an alcoholic, he didn’t get into trouble. There were things he wanted to do with his life. He had $20,000 in tools, two kids and a job he liked. He was going to school. He wouldn’t just walk away.”
Leaving northern Michigan voluntarily for Texas or Mexico was one theory considered by law enforcement early in the investigation, after records and video showed Cabinaw’s bank card was used at gas stations in Fort Worth and Sweetwater, Texas, the day after he went missing.
But Cranson said she doesn’t buy it and George Nemetz, a friend of Cabinaw’s, agreed. Cabinaw might have gone to Texas but he would have come back, they said.
Nemetz said friends knew a different man than his family did — rowdier and more adventurous — yet not a person who would abandon his sons or his life.
Cabinaw was helping Nemetz replace the brakes on his Audi sedan in the days before his disappearance.
They’d completed the front, and Cabinaw promised to help him do the rear brakes as soon as he had time.
Nemetz said he thinks of his friend whenever he goes camping. Cabinaw gave him a duffle bag that has his name on it. Nemetz’ camping gear is stored inside.
“I could see him offering to give someone a ride somewhere,” Nemetz said, in a phone interview Monday. “I could see him offering to help, even on the spur of the minute. But that he decided to leave, just out of nowhere? I find that difficult to believe.”
Ken Barringer met Cabinaw in 2001 when both worked on cars.
They soon became best friends.
“He was an adventurous man who had a wandering spirit,” Barringer said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Quite honestly, he was one of the best dudes I’ve ever met in my life. He might go on a trip, but he would never, ever leave his kids.”
Barringer was complementary about the work detectives devoted to the case.
He says he just wishes missing persons cases were taken seriously from the minute they were reported.
Detectives, past and present
National Crime Information Center statistics show 692,944 people went missing in the U.S. in 2010. The Michigan State Police lists more than 4,000 active missing persons cases statewide.
Paul Gomez was the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s detective assigned in 2010 to find out what happened to Cabinaw. He said he still thinks about the investigation and about the Cabinaw family.
It’s one of the cases that haunt him.
“He was a great father, he enjoyed being in the military and serving in the (National) Guard, and as an investigator you do form some kind of bond,” Gomez said in a phone interview Tuesday. “You want to bring closure to the family.”
On Oct. 5, 2012, Gomez arranged for a polygraph in relation to the case, but declined to say of who. The police report contains the date, but the identity of the subject is redacted.
Records show Gomez met with then-Prosecutor Robert Cooney to discuss issuing investigative subpoenas. Cooney told him Grand Traverse County no longer had jurisdiction since some believe Cabinaw was last recorded, alive and well, in Texas.
Gomez left the Grand Traverse County Sheriff Department in 2016 and works as a police officer in Washtenaw County.
When asked his theory on where Cabinaw is, or what happened to him, Gomez referred the question to Jason Polzien, the Grand Traverse County detective assigned to the case.
“It’s puzzling,” Polzien said in a phone interview Friday. “The guy had a job, he was in school, he had kids. You don’t see people like that just go off the grid.”
Polzien’s supplemental police reports dated Feb. 21 record new information, adding more inconclusive details to the mystery.
At Polzien’s direction, Carfax data on Cabinaw’s vehicle was forwarded to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, resulting in a hit in Mexico, likely from an impound yard though no additional information was forthcoming.
“The current status of the vehicle is unknown,” the report states. “It is believed the car was crushed or destroyed.”
Police reports also show Cranson and Barringer each told Polzien in separate interviews they recalled Wittig being out of town about the time Cabinaw went missing.
They remembered this because Wittig’s mother, Marcia, now deceased, had repeatedly called them looking for her son.
Wittig did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Polzien also learned, via the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Service, that a Hollister, Missouri, police officer ran Cabinaw’s license plate April 2, 2010, just after midnight; then a deputy with the Washington, Arkansas, Sheriff Department ran the same plate three hours later.
The deputy noted Cabinaw was sleeping in his car, parked at the Brentwood Rest Area off US-71 in West Fork. Whether Cabinaw was alone in the vehicle is unknown. The officer was wearing a body camera, and Polzien said he’s seen the video and has requested the audio.
Captain Randy Fewless, who heads up Grand Traverse County Sheriff Department’s detective bureau, said the Cabinaw case is still being actively pursued.
He called the Federal Bureau of Investigation about it and didn’t rule out further interviews and re-interviews.
“We have not put that file on a shelf,” Fewless said. “The family has asked for our assistance and we want to do everything possible.”
Online sleuths
The mystery has captured the attention of online sleuths, sometimes called “bedroom detectives,” who try to solve crimes and missing persons’ cases from their home computers.
They log into sites like Websleuths, NamUs, or Reddit’s communities called “subreddits” and parse well-worn details like these:
When Cabinaw disappeared, it was a Thursday night, he was wearing his work uniform — gray jacket, white T-shirt, blue pants — and driving a 2002 silver Chevy Malibu, license plate number BKQ 4107.
The car had existing damage to the front end on the passenger side.
Cabinaw’s bank card was used at the Buckley General Store March 31, 2010 about 9 p.m. — an hour and a half after Wittig said he was dropped off in Traverse City.
At 1 a.m. April 1, 2010, Cabinaw made his required monthly call to the Army National Guard’s automated phone system, to report he was still a student at Northwestern Michigan College.
At 2 a.m. his bank card was used at a Speedway in Mattawan, a four corners off I-94, 10 miles west of Kalamazoo. There’s video of this transaction and Cabinaw’s family confirmed it was Jake.
He’s alone in the vehicle and no other vehicles appear to be following.
Later that day, Cabinaw again paid for gas, first at an Exxon station in Fort Worth, Texas, and a few hours later at Skinny’s 7-Eleven in Sweetwater, Texas.
Video of the 7-Eleven transaction is Cabinaw, Barringer said, though Polzien and Cranson both said they’re less certain.
Neither Cabinaw’s phone nor his bank card was used again. His car, personal belongings and identification have never been found.
One subreddit with 935,000 members, Unresolved Mysteries, has an archived thread on Cabinaw’s disappearance.
Theories abound. He could have accidentally driven into a lake or river. Maybe he met foul play after someone stole his wallet and his car and drove it across the Texas/Mexico border.
A commenter who calls themselves “Litheyum” summed up the community’s conclusions: “It is a needle in a haystack situation.”
The family’s efforts to find Jake
Family members distributed missing person posters; attended a “Missing in Michigan” event at Ford Field in Detroit in 2011; reached out to Texas Equisearch, a volunteer search and recovery group that scour rural areas on horseback; and they run a Facebook page — facebook.com/findjacobcabinaw.
The page was temporarily offline in 2017, and online sleuths speculated Cabinaw had been found, and the family did not want the public to know.
Cranson said that’s not only false, but hurtful.
Another relative, Cabinaw’s sister-in-law, Julie Cabinaw, responded on Websleuths:
“There just is no news. No lack of interest in our family, nothing to hide, just sadly, absolutely no news, and its seven years later. Wish we had something to share or news.
“The page went dark briefly because of the amount of hurtful things people were saying, and the lack of any information and people continuing to ask was pretty painful for his mom ... That is the extent to what we know, and wish that we had closure.”
Strange twists
In August 2013, Cabinaw’s ex-wife, Rachel Cabinaw, called Gomez to tell him $1,500 had mysteriously appeared in her bank account from Friend of the Court.
When she called their office, she was told the money was from the Army National Guard Thrift Savings Plan, of which Jacob Cabinaw was a member.
If Jacob directed the savings plan to send her the money, it meant he was still alive. Gomez investigated.
Friend of the Court had contacted the Thrift Savings Plan and directed the transfer of funds, Gomez learned, but had refused to give that information to Rachel Cabinaw.
In May 2014, Gomez learned someone had filed a 2013 Michigan tax return in Jacob Cabinaw’s name. Gomez sent a search warrant to the state’s treasury department.
A return had been filed by someone named Kent Hsieh with a Houston, Texas, address. Gomez reported the filing to the FBI, who said the return had been fraudulently filed, via a series of shell real estate companies.
In 2015, a Grand Traverse County Probate Court petition declared Cabinaw deceased.
And yet an ad has consistently appeared in the Record-Eagle’s “Lost and Found” classified section since shortly after Cabinaw went missing.
“Missing Jacob Cabinaw, last seen in TC 3/31/10! Forever in our hearts. Always looking for answers. www.michigan.gov/missinginmichigan.”
Cranson said she assumed the Record-Eagle was placing the ad as a public service. In January she noticed it was no longer in the paper, called to find out why and says she was shocked by what she learned.
The ad was placed, week after week, year after year, by a woman named Laura Wendell, with a Chicago address.
Cranson recognized the name. Wendell was the previous girlfriend of her brother, Jay Cabinaw. Cranson contacted Wendell and learned Wendell had been in the hospital in January and was unable to place the ad.
“Our family took her in for awhile 20 years ago,” Cranson said. “I guess we really meant a lot to her and she wanted to do something for us.”
Still seeking information
Cranson described her brother as a man with the proverbial smile that lights up a room. A man willing to drop everything in order to help someone else.
She hopes it wasn’t that giving nature that led to his disappearance, but she worries maybe it was.
“Did he have any enemies? Not that I’m aware of,” Cranson said. “He was a very compassionate person. So ... what if the wrong person asked him for a ride?”
Anyone with information about Cabinaw is asked to call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff Department’s detective bureau, 231-995-5002 or send an email to info@gtsheriff.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.