TRAVERSE CITY — Tiffany and Jason McQueer know what it’s like to need help.
The couple, who co-own J&S Hamburg South, grew up in families that sometimes kept food on the table with the help of churches and food pantries, they said. They’ve also been the family that gets “adopted” before Christmas to get help putting presents under the tree.
So when Tiffany found herself wondering who’s feeding the kids on the weekends when she saw buses delivering school lunches starting in April, the answer was in the mirror.
“Anything you can do to help your community is an amazing gift,” she said. “They say one in six go hungry during a pandemic. That’s why we’re here to help.”
The pair and their restaurant crew started fixing lunches and leaving them in a self-serve cooler outside their South Airport Road diner. That’s how Project Feed the Kids, as they call it, began.
Each lunch has a PB&J sandwich, bag of chips, juice box and applesauce pouch, the last one courtesy of a big donation from GoGo Squeez, Tiffany said.
Families came out in big numbers for the sack lunches, and the restaurant’s gone from giving out 81 meals in the first weekend to several hundred, she said — she figures they’ll serve 25,000 meals by Christmas.
The McQueers take donations to keep the lunches coming, and they plan to serve them each weekend as long as the need’s there, Tiffany McQueer said.
“The community has done a great part of helping take care of all these kids,” she said.
Jason agreed, adding that it wouldn’t be possible for the restaurant to keep it up without outside help. And the need is there — people call frequently asking about the lunches, and they’ve pushed up the days from once per week to sometimes three or four.
“There’s definitely a need, especially with the pandemic with so many people out of work or out of money,” he said.
They encourage families to take extra if they need them to ensure their kids don’t go hungry, Jason said.
The two went a step further as the holidays came closer, “adopting” around 120 families to ensure they all have a merry Christmas, Tiffany McQueer said.
A gift-wrapping team of four was busy at the restaurant as Jason and Tiffany spoke Tuesday. They already sent more than 50 families home with bags of presents over the preceding days, and expected more pick-ups that day and the next.
Adopting families for Christmas nothing new for the McQueers, Tiffany said — they help a handful of households every year.
But they opted to go bigger after they learned of a family that lost their mom. Tiffany said she wanted to be sure the relatives taking care of the children had gifts to give them.
The immense pain of losing your mother at a young age is something Tiffany McQueer knows from experience.
“I know what it was like to have a hard Christmas,” she said. “Your first Christmas without your parent is a tough one.”
Plus, the pandemic has made things even harder as parents have lost work because of shutdowns, she said.
The couple worked with Toys for Tots to round up presents for the children in the families they adopted, with the understanding that the restaurant would find items for the adults, said Maggie Kent, program director for five counties.
She figures she helped them with about 90 families.
“Older kids are a little tough, but I go with art kits and Legos and Nerf guns and that kind of stuff,” she said. “Younger kids, there’s all kinds of fun stuff for them.”
Kent said she’s awestruck by the McQueers’ efforts, as well as everyone who’s pitched in.
“When you get Tiffany started, she is a force to reckon with, and she is going to make sure nobody goes without Christmas,” Kent said.
Tiffany and Jason both said they’re happy to be giving back now that they have a chance to, and they’re thankful for the help they’re getting as they do.
“It’s just good to see the community come together during hard times, and we have a great community here, that’s for sure,” he said.
