TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse and Leelanau County administrators and area probate judges traveled to Lansing on Tuesday to ask legislators for up to $50 million to build a juvenile detention center.
GTC county Administrator Nate Alger has been talking with Leelanau Administrator Deb Allen about a center that would serve both counties.
“What we are trying to press upon the state is that this is a statewide issue, actually a nationwide issue, that ultimately Grand Traverse County and Leelanau County are interested in trying to do something different in solving some of the problems,” Alger told the GTC Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Wednesday.
Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to support administration to work with judges, court administrators and others to continue to explore youth detention. Last week the Leelanau County Board unanimously approved a motion to encourage Judge Marion Kromkowski and court Administrator Cameron Clark to work with community partners on the issue of youth detention.
Data shows the need is for 16 beds for the two counties, though legislators recommended 32 beds because the state child care fund reimburses daily room expenses at a rate of 50 percent. The center would serve a 26-county catchment area that could use available beds and be reimbursed from their county’s state funds.
In all, seven people from the two counties met with legislators, including GTC probate and family Judge Jennifer L. Whitten, GTC family court Administrator Kristyn Brendel, Chief Judge Kenneth Akini from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Tribal Court, Kromkowski, Clark, Alger and Allen.
Whitten and Brendel gave a presentation to the GTC board last month on the need for such a facility and what it would look like. Whitten and Kromkowski would prefer the center be run by the courts and not by the county or state.
The group met with Sen. Senator Sylvia Santana and Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet, majority chair and vice chair of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services appropriations committee, and with local representatives Kurt VanderWall and John Roth. They are all very interested in this initiative, Alger said.
“It is not just a detention facility,” he said. “It is a wraparound service-type facility where you’ll have behavioral, mental health, substance abuse, social work, psychiatric services, all encompassed in one facility.”
Kromkowski said there is a perception — whether it’s true or not — that northern Michigan always gets the short end of the stick when it comes to funding.
“Now is the time for the legislature to step up and honor its commitment to the people of northern Michigan,” Kromkowski said. “At this time we are in dire need of a juvenile facility ... It’s our turn.”
Clark said he thought some legislators weren’t even aware that there isn’t a juvenile center in the region.
“When they found we were lacking up here it came as a bit of a surprise,” Clark said.
He said one of the biggest problems now is that juveniles have to be housed hours away from their families, who need to participate in their treatment.
“A Zoom meeting with the parents is practically worthless,” Clark said.
Alger said he’d like to hire a consultant to identify the need and the financial viability of this proposal. Commissioner T.J. Andrews said the county needs to keep in mind that if it builds a $50 million facility then other costs will also go up — staffing, benefits, cleaning, upkeep and more.
Board Chair Rob Hentschel had questions about the proposed facility’s service area, as well as what the demographics, needs and trends are. He also questioned whether it would be owned by the county or if private ownership would be better.
“We are a hub county so we accept that some things fall on our shoulders,” Hentschel said, adding that it makes sense to hire a consultant, which will be money well spent.
There is also the question of keeping it staffed and questions about the long-term viability of such a facility, Alger said, adding that he wouldn’t want to put strain on the county’s finances in the future. Alger said he will continue to meet with legislators going forward to provide answers to those questions.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter she thought it was important for the public to be involved in the process.
The center will be located in Traverse City, though a site has not been identified. The former Camp Pugsley in Fife Lake, which closed in 2016, has been looked at, as well as the former GO-REC educational center in East Bay Township that closed last year, and the basement of the jail, where there is unused space. None were a perfect fit, Alger said.
The ideal would have the juvenile center close to a mental health facility that is also in the works, though the two cannot be in the same building. Alger said it could be on the same campus but can’t be connected in any way or share any of the same programs, as state law specifies that non-court-ordered youth must be separated by court-ordered youth.
Tower Pinkster was hired by GTC last month to create a facilities master plan and both the mental health facility and juvenile detention center will be included, Alger said.
