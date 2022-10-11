TRAVERSE CITY — Local residents and citizens of Anishinaabek nations celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day throughout the region.
Under the pines at Northwestern Michigan College, Shocko Hall pounded a traditional deer hide drum as dancers in regalia moved to the heartbeat rhythm of songs.
With every beat of the drum, Anishinaabek traditions were front and center, honoring the past, and celebrating the present and future of Native Americans.
“It’s a great day to be Indigenous,” Hall said.
Hall, a citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians said despite everything Native Americans have endured and sacrificed through systemic oppression at the hands of various levels of governments, agencies and programs, “we are still here, and that resilience is amazing.”
Alongside Hall, Desmond Madera, a citizen of the Blackfeet and Spokane nations, and Ryan Memberto, a citizen of GTB, are a traditional drum group called Young Enemy. They offered their service to the community in celebration of a day for reflection.
“I think about everything we as people have gone through and look at the freedoms we have now,” Madera said.
His reflection on freedoms are some of the rights his ancestors fought for, so that he and his 1-year son, Makwa, could “openly be Indigenous,” without persecution.
Such rights to practice religion and culture were not passed in the United States until the 1970s and again, in the 1990s on school and college campuses.
Madera said he is proud to have his son next to him on the drum, learning their traditions.
The movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day has been decades in the making. Before the national proclamation last year, many U.S. cities and states — including Traverse City — observed Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
For all of the emphasis on commemorating Native history and culture, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is also a time to remember to “honor the treaties,” said Mark Wilson, a citizen of GTB.
Wilson is a Traverse City commissioner and previously served as the vice chairman of council for GTB.
He spoke in front of a crowd gathered in front of the Osterlin building regarding the 1836 Treaty of Washington, which made territories into the state of Michigan. Those negotiations retained rights to the Anishinaabek, but were not always upheld.
The pages of American history are filled with broken treaties. Some rights, such as fishing, are still being contested today in the state.
“We continue to have to teach our community how to treat us, how to love us,” said Theresa Marshall, citizen of GTB.
She said she was proud to stand among her family, friends, and community, to celebrate all of their accomplishments in life.
“We are learning everyday, evolving as Indigenous Peoples,” she said, adding that the day gives power “to the original peoples of these lands.”
Linda Woods, elder of GTB and Air Force veteran, attended the celebration held by NMC’s Native American Student Organization to carry the Eagle Staff, Mashkawiz Ode Ogitchidaa Kwe, or Strong Heart Warrior Woman, or Migizi for short.
She became the first female veteran in the U.S. to create, care for and carry an Eagle Staff, and since 2012, she has been invited to bring this Eagle Staff to many places across the U.S and Michigan, under the support and guidance of a prominent head veteran.
She said it was a proud day to see so many young Native Americans carry on their duties and traditions for the community.
“It’s a good day today,” said Linda Woods. “It’s our day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.