TRAVERSE CITY — The homeless issue among Native Americans on their ancestral lands “is too big to ignore anymore,” said Percy Bird.
Bird serves as a street outreach housing navigator for Goodwill of Northern Michigan, to connect with Native Americans experiencing unsheltered homelessness where they are, and offers resources that can help.
He said his goal is to end homelessness in his clients, but he gets to know them on a ground-level basis to address their basic needs first. These can be hot showers, medical care, food, hygiene and other necessary supplies.
“Being homeless isn’t a burden or a problem, it’s a condition we need to address,” Bird said.
Bird previously served on the tribal council for the Grand Traverse Bands of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, and was a youth development specialist for the sovereign nation where he addressed the unique problems facing Native youth in today’s educational system.
He said, not that long ago, he faced homelessness after he lost his job when the factory he worked at suddenly went belly-up.
“I was lucky and got a severance package, it gave me the option to sleep in my car rather than being on the streets of Grand Rapids, while I searched for work.”
Bird said, “There are many ways to become homeless; it isn’t just a one-way path.”
About 260 people face homelessness in the Grand Traverse region, according to data collected by the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness.
Bird said he was shocked to see 25, mostly citizens of GTB houseless, living in tents at the Pines — a wooded area off Division streets. He said there are dozens of homeless residents here because of policies in surrounding townships that prevent them from being able to set up camp.
A previously scheduled clean-up of the area for Oct. 17 was canceled because of weather.
Just two days earlier, local overnight shelter Safe Harbor officially opened its doors for the season.
Each year, Safe Harbor Operations Manager Brad Gerlach said they open from October through the end of April, and serve clients who need a place to stay during the winter months. This year is the first year that Safe Harbor will have weekend hours available for their guests, according to Traverse City Police Department Capt. Keith Gillis.
Compared to the Goodwill Inn, which is open 24/7, 365 days a year, Safe Harbor acts as an “emergency overnight shelter,” and is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning, Gerlach said.
“We’re really the safety net,” he said. “Everything we do is to try and be a welcoming and calming environment.”
The reason why they decided to expand their hours and offer guests a place to stay all day Saturday and Sunday is because the other day shelters in town are closed on the weekends, he explained.
On average, Safe Harbor has 100 volunteers in the building per week, data showed.
These volunteers are there to serve the average of 58 people per night that Safe Harbor serves, according to numbers from last year’s season. That’s a total of just under 10,000 stays during the season.
“We expect to see probably a bit more [guests per night],” Gerlach said. “That’s because we’re still seeing the effects of everything we needed to implement for COVID, which I think discouraged some people from coming in.”
For their 2020 season, Gerlach said they were averaging about 70 people per night.
“The homeless numbers have been fairly steady over the years, with maybe a slight uptick,” he said. “I would expect us to be closer to 70 for the average.”
Gerlach said he did not have specific data on who stayed each night, but he did confirm that GTB citizens have stayed with them before.
Bird said many GTB citizens face deeply rooted trauma from disproportionate rates of domestic violence, childhood poverty, and addiction. He said he worries that they may not ask for help, a common trend because of a “gap in trust.”
“I hope to help bridge any disconnection many may feel,” Bird said.
There are no specific programs for homeless citizens of GTB, Bird said. The tribe does not have emergency housing, or shelters, something he has long advocated for the sovereign nation.
Bird said many of the citizens that do face homelessness are put into Traverse City’s homeless system, “which can be incredibly hard to navigate.”
Nokomis Bronson, a 22-year-old Anishinaabe citizen of GTB, said they have been homeless since December 2021 after she faced violence toward her from people she had previously lived with.
Returning to Traverse City in April, Bronson said she’s been in constant survival mode because of her lack of housing security.
Trying to get resources from her tribe has been difficult, she said. Bronson said she has attempted several times to reach out to different departments, but received only one phone call back.
“It feels near impossible to climb back up,” Bronson said.
Her hope is to be put on GTB’s housing list, so she could rent a low-income-based apartment or small house on the reservation.
The mission of the Grand Traverse Band Housing Department states that they provide and promote safe, adequate and affordable housing opportunities for GTB Tribal Members, and place “a priority on homeownership as a means to stabilize communities by promoting self-sufficiency.”
But, without priority for citizens like Bronson, who are currently facing homelessness, the wait list can be really unpredictable, she said.
For now, she currently couch-surfs with people she knows. Though she said she is in a safe environment, the quality of life is hard.
“I live out of my bags,” she said. “It’s hard sometimes to navigate not having secure housing.”
Bronson currently works, but recently lost her car when it caught fire in an accident — a lot of what she did have was lost, she said, and that made getting around a lot harder.
The housing crisis in northern Michigan has deeply impacted many, Bronson said. The cost of rent isn’t affordable on the wages of a 22-year-old.
“It is not obtainable for many my age anymore,” Bronson said.
According to data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the state rate of homelessness for Native Americans was 18.8 percent in 2020 — the second highest in Michigan. But the Native American population makes up less than 2 percent of the total population in the state, and 1.3 percent of the population in Grand Traverse County, according to the 2021 Census.
GTB Tribal Chairman David Arroyo said GTB works to continue to expand housing opportunities for citizens, such as the housing project off of Herkner Road.
Arroyo agreed there are no current emergency shelters, or specific programs for citizens like Bronson, or the 25 homeless citizens living in tents at the Pines, but GTB offers other needed services.
Programs in GTB’s behavioral health department, he said, address barriers, such as mental health issues, drug abuse/addiction, and domestic violence. He urged those who need help to seek out GTB’s programs.
