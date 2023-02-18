TRAVERSE CITY — Max Kellogg has been reflecting on a seemingly mundane choice he made on Monday: Where would he grab dinner?
Kellogg, a freshman at Michigan State University and a 2022 graduate of Traverse City Central High School, lives in Gilchrist Hall on MSU’s campus. He gets most of his meals at the MSU Union building, but on Monday night he decided to go to the Landon dining hall just as it was closing.
“Landon closes at 8 and I got there at 7:50,” Kellogg said. “If I would have waited, like, 20 minutes to get dinner, then I would have gone to the Union. And that’s right when it happened.”
On Monday, at around 8:15 p.m, a gunman opened fire in a classroom in MSU’s Berkey Hall before heading down the street to the MSU Union building and firing more shots, according to a timeline compiled by the Associated Press. Three students — Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner and Brian Fraser — were killed and five more were critically injured.
As of Friday morning, there have been 72 mass shootings in the U.S. so far in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive. In 2022, there were 51 school shootings that resulted in injuries or deaths, according to data collected by EducationWeek.
The impact that gun violence has had on spaces across the U.S. — from houses of worship and elementary schools to supermarkets and nightclubs — makes up a large part of what young people today understand as the American experience. It has impacted the way they view their learning institutions and the governmental system.
On Thursday, Kellogg recalled feeling cynical about school shootings before Monday night. He remembers making a joke after graduating high school that he “survived the American school system.”
But on Monday, his dream school, the one whose sports teams he grew up rooting for, where his older brother attends and where his parents first met, was attacked while he sat in his dorm room listening to sirens and thinking about the choices he made that day. For him, it’s changed everything.
“Everyone remembers where they were on 9/11,” he said. “I wasn’t born for 9/11, but I know I’m never gonna forget anything about that day for as long as I live. It’s just a turning point for my life.”
Four MSU students who graduated from Traverse City schools spoke about their experiences from Monday night and their thoughts on gun violence in the U.S.
The general feeling that they gave is one of frustration at government inaction and the fact that they were forced to grow up in a way that left them all too prepared for Monday night. This experience has changed them, but they mostly feel a lack of hope that it will change anything else.
“It’s messed up that I knew how to react.”
For many at MSU and with loved ones on campus, the night was one of on and off panic as misinformation about the number of gunmen and location of gunshots ran rampant over the police scanner and on social media. Any loud noise got reported as a gunshot and many people were reported as potential assailants.
“They would say a hall, and I’d be like, ‘I have friends in that hall,’” said Ella Beck, a freshman at MSU and a 2022 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High School. “I feel like it was just so panic-inducing.”
Charlie Slawnik, a 2022 graduate of TC West and a freshman at MSU, was sitting in his room in Owen Hall when a report came in over the police scanner that said explosives had been planted in his dorm hall.
“I went on the West Owen Hall group chat, and they were like, ‘There’s explosives, get under your mattress in case they go off.’” Slawnik said. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna sit on my bed just in case. I don’t think that they’re actually explosives here but, you know, better safe than sorry.’”
At one point, Cole Maxson, a freshman at MSU and graduate of TC West, said he thought that the shooter might be in his building because of information coming through the police scanner.
“That roller coaster of emotion and not knowing whether I’m about to die or not was what we were going through for like, three and a half, four hours,” Maxson said.
At another point Monday evening, Beck spent more than two hours hiding in a closet, texting loved ones, after hearing reports that gunshots were heard coming from the basement of the hall she was taking shelter in. She found herself thinking about whether or not the boxes in the closet would block a bullet coming in from the hallway.
“I knew exactly what to do, but it was just, like, very robotic,” Beck said. “I want to say that it was good that I knew how to react but, like, it’s messed up that I knew how to react.”
There were a few moments Monday night where, looking back, Beck feels unsettled by her thought process. Her constant assessment of the safety of any room she was in now feels indicative of how normalized gun violence has become in American society.
When Beck thinks about how growing up doing active shooter drills and seeing school shootings so often in the news has impacted her worldview; the term “nihilism” comes to mind. She often feels extremely pessimistic when it comes to thinking about the possibility for change on gun control.
“People keep saying, ‘Oh, this is terrible. This shouldn’t be happening,’ but then things don’t change,” Beck said.
A lack of hope was a common refrain from the four students.
“I don’t know what the solution is. I don’t have the solution. I’m just living with the problems,” Kellogg said. “I just know it can’t keep being like this. And I kind of feel like it’s gonna keep being like this, because this is far from the first time this has happened.
“It’s like nothing ever seems to change.”
Slawnik said he felt frustrated thinking about how desensitized he and his peers are, how commonplace shootings have become and how little has changed in his lifetime.
Maxson said it all feels “almost dystopian,” that young people must grow up feeling unsafe in schools.
“It’s just a terrible reflection on society, especially this country’s society,” he said.
For some of the students, the community reaction afterward gave them some hope and made them feel more connected to their university.
Once campus received the all-clear late Monday night, Maxson and his roommates walked out of their dorms and saw people from across the school embracing and comforting each other.
“It was very wholesome to see,” Maxson said. “College does feel like a place of division, but in that moment, that night there, it really was like, we are one university.”
On Tuesday, Kellogg went to the skatepark with his friends. He’s in the MSU Skate Club and they got together the next day to talk to each other about their feelings and reflect on the night before. It was a good environment that was helpful at the time, he said.
Some feel called to activism.
Slawnik said that having this happen in his home solidified his feelings about wanting better gun control in Michigan and the U.S. as a whole. He’s a part of some activist groups on MSU’s campus, but he’s thinking about doing more in those spaces after Monday.
Maxson said he would like to see change happen — whether it be expanded background checks or bans on assault rifles — in Michigan and at the federal level. He said he feels moved to become more vocal on social media and sharing his story.
Beck also would like to see more done on gun control in this country — she also feels that there’s no need for anyone to own an assault rifle — and she would like to do more when it comes to activism.
But the feelings of hopelessness still weigh heavy.
“I can protest. I can speak up, I can do all these things, but like at the end of the day, will anything happen?” Beck said. “Because, it hasn’t (changed) in the past. It’s almost like, why would this time be different?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.