Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 10 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&