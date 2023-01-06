SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association will add a new schooner, Alliance, to its fleet next summer.
The new acquisition will help the nonprofit organization accommodate increasing demand for its programming, said Fred Sitkins, ISEA executive director. The organization provides educational opportunities on traditionally rigged tall ship schooners, with a focus on environmental stewardship.
“The idea is really kind of rooted in Jacques Cousteau’s theory that people protect what they love,” Sitkins said. “And they love what they understand.”
According to an ISEA statement, the newly-acquired 105-foot, three-masted schooner will increase the organization’s shipboard capacity. Sitkins said the organization has been devoting much of its attention in recent years to developing relationships with other local and regional groups, in an effort to expand ISEA’s reach.
“You know, that work has really paid off, to the point where we’re turning away more opportunities than we’re able to satisfy each year,” he said.
The ship’s previous owner gave it the name “Alliance,” but, according to the organization, that moniker is a fitting one, representing the associations’ partnerships with local colleges, nonprofits, K-12 schools and other entities throughout the region.
“I think we’ve got a really wonderful dynamic happening with youth today in that they really are conscientious and … involved in the environment,” Sitkins said. “And so, I think, in large part, some of this demand is coming as a result of students.”
When it arrives at Suttons Bay in May, Alliance will join a fleet currently comprised of two other ships owned by ISEA: the organization’s flagship, Inland Seas, and another schooner, Utopia.
Alliance is larger than either of those two ships, and, in particular, has a wealth of deck space which Sitkins said was essential for the organization’s needs.
ISEA’s programs require room for multiple learning stations on deck, allowing students to cycle through and learn about different parts of ship operation. There also needs to be enough room for students to comfortably move from station to station, Sitkins said.
Alliance also has ample capacity below decks, with enough open space to be suitable for overnight programs.
Utopia, which struggles with capacity issues and has a limited passenger license, will be retired later this year.
Alliance was originally launched in 1995, and has operated as a charter and day sailing vessel out of Yorktown, Virginia since 2005.
After it is escorted into Suttons Bay by Inland Seas, there will be a free public arrival celebration on June 24.
“The addition of another ship will allow ISEA to usher in the next generation of environmental stewards by continuing to connect them in meaningful ways with their watersheds,” said Juliana Lisuk, ISEA associate director, in a press release.
