TRAVERSE CITY — One man died and another was taken to Munson Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Long Lake Township, authorities say.
A 44-year-old Ironwood man died at the scene from injuries in the crash that took place at about 11 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
It is believed that a 23-year-old Lake Ann man who was heading east on M-72 struck another vehicle from behind near the intersection of Gray Road, according to the release. The driver of that vehicle, a 46-year-old Traverse City woman, went off the road and rolled over. She and her passenger had minor injuries and were not sent to Munson.
After hitting the woman, the 23-year-old veered over the center line and struck a westbound vehicle driven by the 44-year-old, the release stated.
The incident remains under investigation.
