TRAVERSE CITY — The route for this year’s Ironman 70.3 event is changing and could avoid Leelanau County altogether.
The change comes after controversy that has dogged the event since it was held in August, when Leelanau residents could not get in or out of the county for the duration of the race, about six hours.
“We are looking at an alternate course that would not include Leelanau,” said Trevor Tkatch, CEO of Traverse City Tourism, which hosted the triathlon. “We know there were a lot of challenges with (last year’s) route and we’re trying to come up with a plan that addresses those challenges.”
The goal is a route that is easy to understand and easy to communicate, one that will not create more confusion, he said.
Tkatch lives in Leelanau and said he would like to make sure the county is represented and is a part of the event, but said some of the issues from last year may prevent that.
“We don’t want anybody to feel like they’re put upon,” Tkatch said. “That means you’ve got to have buy-in from the county. That’s what we’re navigating right now.”
Leelanau County commissioners have said race organizers did not have permits to close the roads and have questioned who had the authority to close them. They’ve asked the state attorney general’s office to weigh in on the matter.
The Michigan State Police did traffic control during the event and have been blamed for chaos that took place during the race as motorists were hung up trying to cross M-72.
Tkatch said he believes the proper procedure was followed.
The Ironman event takes place Aug. 30 and has 2,500 participant signed up. It includes a 1.2-mile swim in West Grand Traverse Bay, a 56-mile bike through Leelanau and Benzie counties and a 13.1-mile run around Boardman Lake.
Last year’s event brought in millions of dollars, Tkatch has said.
This year’s route could go west on Cedar Run Road as it did last year, but instead of heading back to Traverse City on M-72, the route could have bicyclists traveling east on Cedar Run Road.
Nothing has yet been finalized, Tkatch said, as meetings are ongoing with all those involved in the race — Traverse City officials, Ironman representatives, fire and police personnel, road commissions and the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Last year’s route traveled through Empire Township and closed Co. Rd. 677 — Benzonia Trail — with residents unable to get in or out of their homes, said Carl Noonan, Empire Township supervisor.
Noonan said he has already given race planners the heads up that the township is not interested in any route that would close roads. If that means not being involved with the event, that’s OK, he said.
Noonan said several people who attended a pre-race public hearing last year heard that 677 would be the only road closed.
“That wasn’t the case,” he said. “Every side road from here to Traverse City was closed.”
While the roads themselves weren’t closed, drivers were not able to cross M-72. The westbound lane of M-72 was open, but it didn’t matter, as no one could cross the state highway, Noonan said.
“That was a hardship,” he said. “We’ve all experienced bike races, but this is a race we’ve never seen the likes of.”
Noonan said township policy requires those who hold special events to fill out an application. If approved, the township then applies for a road closure with the Leelanau County Road Commission.
The township never got a finalized application from race organizers, Noonan said.
Leelanau County Commissioner Tony Ansorge said he’s not disappointed that the race isn’t coming to the county this year. He has been to a planning meeting and said the organizers did not talk to the community in advance about when to hold the race and did not get input on picking a new route.
“The reflection is on the poor planning that went into this year’s proposed race,” Ansorge said, who has been one of the most vocal commissioners on the issue.
