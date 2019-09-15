SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Board of Commissioners will likely ask state Attorney General Dana Nessel to identify and prosecute those who made what it says are unauthorized road closures during the recent Ironman 70.3 event.
A resolution requesting that a complaint be filed was unanimously recommended for approval at the board’s executive session held this week. The county’s legal counsel is looking at the resolution and if it is cleared, its approval is expected to come at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
“I don’t know who authorized closing the roads,” said Commissioner Tony Ansorge, who brought the measure forward. “I want to know who closed the roads in violation of the law and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Trevor Tkach is executive director of Traverse City Tourism, the hosting agency for the Aug. 25 Ironman event.
“I would disagree with his assessment of this,” Tkach said.
Several meetings were held during the planning phase of the event, with all of the involved agencies attending — state, county and city policing agencies, the Michigan Department of Transportation, first responders and representatives from all municipalities that would be affected, Tkach said.
“These agencies brought forward the rules of engagement and we followed the guidelines,” Tkach said, adding that people overwhelmingly supported the race.
Tkach said a race follow-up meeting is being held Wednesday to talk about how next year’s event can be better.
“We did our best to make this as painless as possible,” he said. “We learned a lot and will improve it for next year.”
Ansorge’s concern stems from the fact that Leelanau County residents were unable to get into or out of the county for much of that Sunday.
Ansorge said he tried to get to church at 8 a.m. and the state highway was already barricaded off — well before the first bicyclist would be making the return trip to Traverse City.
“The problem was that they closed the roads before they said they were going to and they said the westbound lane of M-72 would be open and it wasn’t,” Ansorge said. “It was just a nightmare.”
Michigan State Police troopers were directing traffic at several intersections, but many were from out of the area and were unfamiliar with the region.
“I saw multiple irate people,” Ansorge said. “They were swearing at those state troopers who were just doing what they were told, and that’s unfortunate.”
One 82-year-old man was arrested and is facing felony charges after becoming angry and hitting a trooper with his SUV.
Drivers lined up at intersections of the north-south roads — Gray/Bugai, Goodrich, Maple City and more — were also unable to cross the highway to get in or out of Leelanau, even when there were no bikes in the road, according to several people contacted for a previous Record-Eagle story.
Race organizers said rolling closures would be used along the 56-mile bike loop that headed west on Cedar Run, Almira and Fowler roads, north on M-22 and east on M-72. Single lanes were to be closed for three to six hours at a time, with open lanes taking drivers one way and at slower speeds of 35 mph, planners said.
Ansorge believes the roads were closed in violation of Michigan Act 200 of 1969, which regulates such closures.
The resolution asks Nessel’s office to identify and prosecute those who authorized or performed the closures.
It also asks for an opinion on whether someone from one municipality can request a permit to close a road outside of their jurisdiction, as well as whether MDOT and the MSP have unilateral authority to close highways for special events.
According to state law, a city, township or incorporated village must request a road closure for a special event. If the road is a county road, the request must be made of the road commission for that county, Ansorge said. For a state road, MDOT and the MSP handle the request, he said.
Ansorge said race organizers may have made verbal requests to close M-72, but said it is his understanding that each township along the highway — Empire, Kasson, Solon and Elmwood — would have had to pass a resolution to close the highway, followed by a request to MDOT.
“That did not happen,” Ansorge said. “That’s the real issue.”
Per Ansorge’s request, Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik asked several municipalities for official documents requesting road closures. Janik said he spoke with Empire Township, the Leelanau County Road Commission and the city of Traverse City.
“No such documents exist,” Janik said.
Tkach said he got signed approvals for road closures from Garfield, Long Lake, Elmira and Platte township officials, but it is not known if those townships went through the proper procedures for closing roads.
Empire Township, which closed a portion of County Road 677, had issued its own permit for the closure, but did not make a request from the road commission, Janik said. MDOT had issued a temporary traffic control order to decrease the speed limit on M-72, but no document to close the state highway was issued, he said.
