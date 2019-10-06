FRANKFORT — Supporting current programs and raising awareness about community issues.
Kay Bond said that’s what Advocates for Benzie County is all about.
Bond, a Benzie County resident since 1998, said the volunteer-run nonprofit began in 2016. Bond took her seat on the board as executive director about 1.5 years ago.
“I’ve always been connected with the needs here in the county,” said Bond, who previously worked as executive director of Benzie Area Christian Neighbors. “We advocate for any group working to improve lives in the county. It reaches across all kinds of lines.”
Advocates for Benzie County initially invited community members to forums, where they identified and discussed needs with local professionals. Bond said they came away with a goal to focus on affordable housing, education, employment and infrastructure to support them all.
“[Benzie County] is small enough that you can wrap your arms around it,” she said. “The community came together. They came up with problems and possible solutions. We formed task forces with those various topics.”
The Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Readiness Training (START) program launched in 2018 after ABC identified a need for more workers in the county, Bond said.
“Skilled trades are hurting in the U.S.,” she said. “We’ve had two programs for people ages 18 and up. It’s very successful in changing people’s lives.”
Both men and women can learn construction, tool safety and other skills during the free 10-week program. Students in one class built a pavilion at Bellows Park in Frankfort.
Another project involved building a home in Thompsonville with Habitat for Humanity.
Bond said most students obtained a job within weeks of graduating from the START program. ABC aims to get more community partners like Habitat so they can continue offering the classes. Bond said they are talking with the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area about contributing funds.
The Education Task Force worked to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an international program, to Benzie County in March.
Parents can sign their kids up to receive a free book every month from birth through age 5. The goal is to foster an interest in reading before they start kindergarten.
“We’re continuing to expand,” Bond said. “More than 60 percent in Benzie County are signed up. We would like all our children to be in that.”
In addition to improving education, Bond said they need affordable housing options for low-income residents. Frankfort is the place to build them because it is “the only city in Benzie with all the infrastructure,” Bond said.
Though ABC also hosted a medical forum, Bond said they did not create a task force in that area because the more than 80 attendees formed the right connections afterward.
“We have good medical systems, but we’ve been working in silos,” Bond said. “We needed better communication.”
Robert McQuilkin, of Frankfort, was asked to help with the communications side of Advocates for Benzie County. He sends out newsletters to more than 200 people whenever there are updates to share.
He said one of the biggest issues the county faces is a lack of employees, which the START program aims to correct.
“We need workers,” he said. “We don’t have enough in the new generation who are used to hard work. We want to continue training young people and getting women involved. It’s something we need to pay attention to.”
McQuilkin said the group should go back to hosting monthly forums that can, he hopes, spur action and lead to solutions.
“We have to go in a new direction or something,” he said. “We’re trying to discover what next steps we can take to be advocates in Benize County. It’s about discovering what’s possible and celebrating what’s been happening. We can help provide some better conditions for people.”
McQuilkin said he is concerned about funding, specifically how to fund their programs effectively as a nonprofit. The group works for grants and other support.
Past grants include $15,000 from the Community Foundation in 2018. The award allowed the purchase of a trailer, which was used as a tool shed and mobile classroom for construction training.
The START program also received $8,200 from Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care after its first meeting in October 2018.
Bond said anyone can join or contribute to the organization’s work.
“Everybody should be a member because if they live in Benzie County, it’s all about them,” she said. “Everybody has something to contribute.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.