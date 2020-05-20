TRAVERSE CITY — A man faces arrest after investigators said he broke into a local business earlier this year.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department detectives obtained a warrant for 49-year-old Adrian Swain’s arrest earlier this week, according to a release. It comes after investigations tied the Muskegon man to a February break-in at an H&R Block in Blair Township.
Deputies were called to the business on Feb. 25 after H&R employees discovered someone had broken into the building in the night and accessed the business’ safe.
About $1,100 was taken, according to the release.
Local investigators worked with agencies throughout western Michigan to track several similar business break-ins, and that investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
Swain will face charges of safe breaking and breaking and entering as a habitual offender, which could increase his maximum sentence.
He is currently housed in Muskegon County’s jail on unrelated charges, and a Grand Traverse County arraignment has yet to be scheduled.
