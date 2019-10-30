TRAVERSE CITY — Another discovery of counterfeit bills spurred new investigations.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Oosse said that investigators are onto a new development in the ongoing slew of “theater money”-related crimes.
They sniffed out the case after a Michigan State Police trooper requested help with a traffic stop just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. It turned into a warrant arrest — the 22-year-old was wanted for violating parole in a drunk-driving case, Oosse said Wednesday.
A search of the man’s car revealed hundreds in fake bills sporting pink Chinese lettering now familiar to local police.
“Our deputies backed him up and discovered all this money,” Oosse said. “So that stuff’s still around.”
It’s one of several incidents related to the convincing fake bills local police have responded to. A Traverse City Police Department investigation into such a matter was turned over to MSP earlier this month.
The fake bills were confiscated by investigators.
Oosse wasn’t sure if further charges could result from the discovery.
