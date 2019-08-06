TRAVERSE CITY — Sham Sunder Suri died hours after a car ran him down.
On Tuesday the man accused of being behind the wheel faces pending arrest.
Prosecutors on Aug. 5 OK’d a warrant for Daniel Sanchez Castillo, a 35-year-old Detroit man, for failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. It’s a felony that with a possible classification as a fourth-time habitual offender, could potentially net a life sentence.
His brother, 23-year-old Christopher Manuel Castillo II, awaits arrest as an accessory after the fact.
The charges stem from the July 6 crash when Suri stepped out onto U.S. 31 North to cross near Sugar Beach resort around 10:15 p.m., after National Cherry Festival closing fireworks were canceled.
Suri was visiting Traverse City with family from Ohio, deputies said previously.
The elder Castillo’s record includes convictions — handed down in Wayne County — for carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, two instances of controlled substance possession, operating with a suspended license and unlawfully using a license plate between 2005 and 2018.
He attended sentencing downstate for drug possession just days after the 71-year-old Suri’s death on July 6, 3rd Circuit Court records show. He was given two years probation.
Castillo was out on bond the night of the incident.
Habitual offender, often applied when a defendant has past felony convictions, ups the sentencing ceiling in subsequent cases. Under the fourth classification, any felony with a maximum sentence greater than five years in prison — like a hit-and-run causing death — can jump to life at the court’s discretion.
If Castillo is found at fault for the accident, the charge’s base, non-habitual maximum jumps from five to 15 years in prison.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s department Capt. Randy Fewless declined to discuss whether Castillo was at fault for the crash.
Castillo is also charged in Grand Traverse County with operating without insurance and operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license stemming from the early July hit-and-run. Those misdemeanors carry maximum sentences of one year in jail, respectively.
Investigators suspect the Detroit man was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, Fewless said.
Fewless added they have little evidence as to what that substance might’ve been.
Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Clark previously told the Record-Eagle a then-unnamed Castillo panicked, pulling into a nearby lot and ditching his Chevy Equinox in favor of taking off running. Several witnesses stopped to confront him.
A deal for Castillo to surrender or be arrested is being brokered with downstate law enforcement and Castillo’s attorney.
Fewless did not share the attorney’s name Tuesday.
The younger Castillo gave his brother a ride from the scene of the crash, Fewless said. Investigators said he knew what happened but did not alert law enforcement.
The felony offense could net the Westland man five years in prison or $10,000 in fines.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.