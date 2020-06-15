TRAVERSE CITY — A drunken teen left a mess in his wake after getting behind the wheel, according to police logs.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an initial call around 1:50 a.m. Sunday for a property-damage accident.
Dispatchers answered a second call about 7 minutes later — this time, reporting a teen possibly operating under the influence.
They discovered the 19-year-old East Bay Township resident had attended a party hosted in a Whitewater Township farming field, according to logs. Witnesses suspected he’d had too much to drink. The teen at one point grew upset about something and stormed off, getting into his truck and speeding out of the field — and hitting four parked cars in the process.
He also hit a woman, who was treated at Munson Medical Center for minor scrapes.
Deputies issued a “Be on the lookout” for the driver, and were able to track him down and pull the truck over near Hammond and Three Mile roads.
A breath test on the scene revealed the teen’s BAC to be .208.
Investigators have recommended charges of operating while intoxicated with a high BAC; reckless driving, leaving the scene of an injury accident and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
The case now awaits review by Grand Traverse County prosecutors.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.