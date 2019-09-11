TRAVERSE CITY — Efforts proved unsuccessful Tuesday evening in tracking an individual suspected of swiping a gun from a man’s car.
A Holiday Hills resident spotted someone breaking into their neighbor’s car just before 11 p.m. off 5 Mile Road, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis.
They called next door and the neighbor rushed into their driveway to spot a suspect running into the trees carrying the man’s cased, unloaded deer rifle.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived on the scene shortly after, Giddis said.
Deputies and K-9 units failed to find the suspect.
It’s the latest of several car break-ins deputies have responded to in Holiday Hills through the summer.
“Holiday Hills is a common place for people to leave their cars unlocked,” Giddis said. “They’re densely populated so kids can just go driveway to driveway and try door handles.”
Anyone with information on the crime should call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department.
